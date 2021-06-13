Juneteenth holiday closings

In observance of Juneteenth, the new state holiday, state and local government offices will be closed on Friday. The post office, federal offices and banks remain open. The Martinsville Municipal Building and its administrative and constitutional offices will be closed, but employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedules. There will be no bulk or brush pick-up in the city on Friday. The Henry Martinsville Health Department will be closed until 8 a.m. Monday.

