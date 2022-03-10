Keturah Marsh of Martinsville is Teacher of the Year in Roanoke

Marsh has taught special education preschoolers for 16 years. This is her ninth year with Roanoke City Schools and her first year receiving this award. She and her husband, Orlando Marsh, have one daughter, Kayleigh.

“Mrs. Marsh is an exceptional educator who gives her students and their families an incredible learning experience and foundation for future learning. She is an exemplar in preschool, special education, and hearing impairment and shares her talents within the division, often helping other schools and their students when needed,” said Ann Kreft, Director of Preschool Programs for Roanoke City Public Schools, in a press release.