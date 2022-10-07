Kevin Gates

Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
There are some things that people in professional capacities do that strike me as unprofessional.
A Ridgeway man will spend three and a half years active time in prison for his involvement in a shootout in the El Parral parking lot that lef…
A Martinsville man has been arrested in Tennessee after a shooting incident Sunday morning.
Here are the most recent arrest reports as provided by the Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County sheriff's offices.
Pickleball, parking, memorials, service among topics
As the Bassett football team gathered on the field with the Smith River Classic trophy on Thursday, Bengals coach Brandon Johnson reminded his seniors what they said five years ago.
Martinsville High School football coach Bobby Martin spoke with the Bulletin about what he's seen out of his 5-0 squad in the first half of the season.
While searching, numerous weapons were found, as well as three items that were believed to be explosive devices, the release states.
For the first time, all four City Council candidates will get together for questioning, when Mt. Sinai Church hosts a forum tonight.
A Henry County Grand Jury indicted an Axton man on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.