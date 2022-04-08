Tags
A Henry County pastor who not only preached polygamy, but practiced it, has passed away.
A Martinsville man will serve five years of an 80-year sentence for distribution of cocaine after pleading guilty in Martinsville Circuit Cour…
Patrick County Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Brinegar Vipperman has declined to prosecute a Virginia State Trooper in an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a Patrick County man.
As well as expressing concern for his welfare, his patients say they have not been able to get prescriptions for medicines they need refilled and are worried about being set adrift in terms of health care.
The Bulletin has resumed reporting property transactions in Henry County. Below is a list of deeds of partition and conveyances registered with Henry County Circuit Court from Feb. 1-15. The transactions from the second part of February will be published in the Bulletin next week, with the March transactions after that. As space and time permit, earlier transactions will be published as well.
Out-of-town scammers are once again on the prowl and local law enforcement officials say they are prepared, but caution the public to be vigilant as warmer weather arrives.
It was not the lucky day for skills games operators in front of the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA).
Piedmont Trust Bank was established in Martinsville in 1922, and in 1972 a time capsule was closed into a space behind the brick exterior of the building, with instructions that it should be opened on April 1, 2022.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a person captured on surveillance video from the Virginia ABC Store at 786 Commonwealth Blvd.
Jessica Darling Dickson went missing in 2019. Her remains were discovered almost two years later by Hollins University students along the outskirts of the college’s property.
