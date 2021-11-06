Kipfinger remains dedicated to veterans' causes

After his time in Germany, he was an instructor at Drill Sergeant Academy, First Sergeant Advanced Course in Fort Benning, Ga.

He said he remembers “receiving civilians that did not know their left from their right from military standards and then 8 weeks later seeing them be proficient.”

“I left there and went to Bemidji, Minnesota, and was an advisor from the Army to the National Guard - there for four years, then rotated to Fort Ord, California.”

Kipfinger said he was Post Operations Non-commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) of the post G3 office for three years.

He went back to Germany and was the Community NCOIC for Public Relations.

Next, Kipfinger was in Presidio San Francisco as Post Operations in NCOIC, until his retirement.

Kipfinger said he returned to Martinsville after his father had a massive stroke, to help take care of him. He bought a house in Mountain Valley for his mother, father, and sister, who have all passed away. He still lives in that house and got involved with Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and the M/HC Honor Guard.