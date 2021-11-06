Kipfinger remains dedicated to veterans' causes

Thirty-three years after being discharged from his 22 years of military service, David Kipfinger continues to advance the causes of veterans.
Kipfinger served as a scout during the Vietnam War and remained active in the Army until he retired in September 1988.
The Army was and remains his family, he said.
He is now the Post Commander of American Legion Pannill Post #42 in Martinsville, Post Commander for the Martinsville/Henry County Honor Guard and Post Commander of the Veteran Service Organization, which is planning a Veteran’s Day celebration on Thursday.
Kipfinger joined the Army in January 1966. He took his basic training in Fort Gordon, Georgia, and then advanced training at Fort Jackson, S.C.
He said he spent 18 months in Germany, then was “levied to Vietnam for 13 months. I came back and was stationed at Fort Lee, Virginia, for maybe 14 months I think.”
Those earlier days in service still stand strong in his memories. “Being a scout in Vietnam and going on patrols and looking for signs of the enemy and learning how to track was very rewarding and understanding of how the enemy moved and prepared for war,” he said.
He then spent 13 months in Korea and returned to Fort Gordon. He entered drill sergeant school and “was a drill sergeant for three years. The school moved to Fort McClellan, Alabama, and I was there for a year, then Germany again for 3 years.”
After his time in Germany, he was an instructor at Drill Sergeant Academy, First Sergeant Advanced Course in Fort Benning, Ga.
He said he remembers “receiving civilians that did not know their left from their right from military standards and then 8 weeks later seeing them be proficient.”
“I left there and went to Bemidji, Minnesota, and was an advisor from the Army to the National Guard - there for four years, then rotated to Fort Ord, California.”
Kipfinger said he was Post Operations Non-commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) of the post G3 office for three years.
He went back to Germany and was the Community NCOIC for Public Relations.
Next, Kipfinger was in Presidio San Francisco as Post Operations in NCOIC, until his retirement.
Kipfinger said he returned to Martinsville after his father had a massive stroke, to help take care of him. He bought a house in Mountain Valley for his mother, father, and sister, who have all passed away. He still lives in that house and got involved with Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and the M/HC Honor Guard.
“We are brothers of war. Many of us are brothers in faith and it’s just an honor to when one is having a problem, which anyone can at any time, to be there to assist and help,” he said.
And they are there to honor.
The Veterans Service Organization (VSO) is available to any veteran of any branch of the military. Veterans can find help and support local community events.
Kipfinger said the VSO has services to help veterans in need and also provide burial plots to veterans whose families cannot afford it.
Established in 1992, the VSO has hosted services for veterans for Memorial Day in May and for Veterans Day in November, he said.
“In May we honor the dead and what they’ve done -- the sacrifices -- They give all. In November we put a program together to honor the living and what they have accomplished for our nation and for the community.”
On Thursday, the VSO will hold its annual Veterans Day Service at 11 a.m. at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. That event is always held on “the 11th day of the 11th hour of the 11th month,” he said.
Pastor Dr. G. H. Vaughn of McCabe Memorial Baptist Church will speak, and the Veteran of the Year and this year’s Outstanding Veteran award-winners will be announced.
To be considered for either title, Kipfinger said, the veteran must be currently active in the community.
Previous local VSO Veterans of the Year were S.T. Fulcher in 2018, Leonard Boyce in 2019 and Charles E. Williams Jr in 2020.