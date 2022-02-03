Knights of Columbus make donations

Knights of Columbus (K of C) Council #6538, a fraternal organization affiliated with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville, donated 113 coats to needy children of Henry County, through the Knights’ national Coats for Kids program.
Some coats were purchased outright by the council, while others were donated or purchased through generous donations; a total of $1,563.89 was provided. Four cases of 48 coats were donated by Richmond Council #395, and Brother John Schutrumpf brought the cases to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. To ensure the coats were distributed where the need was greatest, they were provided directly to Henry County Public Schools for redistribution.
Each year, K of C Council #6538 participates in the Coats for Kids program, alternating between Henry County and Martinsville schools.
The local K of C council also donated $1,000 to the Salvation Army of Martinsville-Henry County to help that organization provide Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to the needy.
The Knights of Columbus is a worldwide fraternal organization associated with the Catholic Church, whose four pillars include Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism. The K of C was founded in New Haven, Conn., in 1882 by Fr. Michael J. McGivney, a Catholic priest who recognized the need to support widows and children of the Church following the death of husbands and fathers, who were considered the primary family providers of the day.