Kozelsky: King's message lives on, programs or no

Until the pandemic put a halt to public events, MLK Day was one of the most active, celebrated days in the area.

Today, it’s a quiet holiday, one we celebrate individually or as families through personal reflection and study.

Normally, hundreds of people would attend a moving worship service on Sunday or Monday night. During the day, teach-ins at churches around the area would educate children and adults alike on the injustices Dr. King fought to overcome and the legacy he left behind.

The Tau Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has held an MLK Leadership Breakfast for the past 15 years or so, each Saturday morning before MLK Day.

Then about a dozen years ago Garrett Dillard threw his hat into the ring for MLK Monday by hosting the Stop the Violence Walk and program at St. John Baptist Church in Axton.

The thing is that the pastors and churches that led those observances also have been the leaders in keeping both their congregations and the public as a whole safe through pandemic-safety protocol in their churches.

And that safety includes avoiding large gatherings – which the MLK teach-ins and service definitely were.

Mask-wearing and social distancing (public events – gather crowds, or not?) have been hotly debated for as long as the pandemic goes on.

For the most part, many of the arguments against the protection measures have been louder and more publicly visible. Meanwhile, by and large, those who wear masks for safety – their own and that of others – and practice social distancing are a quieter bunch. They silently and respectfully go on about their business, masks on, and not hosting large events, without arguing about it.

And that seems to have been the case with those churches that normally take the lead in planning the MLK events.

However, the Rev. Charles Whitfield has taken a very visible stance. He is not only the pastor First Baptist Church East Martinsville but, when the pandemic hit, also was the president of The Virginia Baptist State Convention.

In his role as president, he appealed to churches to move from in-person to virtual worship since the start of the pandemic. Though many churches eventually resumed in-person services, his church has remained virtual.

St. Paul High Street had resumed in-person services, but on Jan. 2 its pastor, the Rev. Matthew Brown, announced that starting Jan. 9 it would go back to virtual worship, “Given consideration for the rise in COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant,” the announcement said.

The Rev. Tyler Millner, one of Dr. King’s most vocal supporters and the curator of an impressive collection of MLK memorabilia, also has been on the forefront of encouraging pandemic-safety measures, keeping Morning Star Holy Church on virtual worship.

Mt. Sinai does have in-person services, but with a wide range of safety measures – the regular masks, distancing and sanitizing, as well dismissing the congregation by rows after benediction, its pastor, Bishop J.C. Richardson Jr., said.

Though the pandemic prevents the MLK service and teach-in, King’s message must continue.

Richardson on Sunday morning sent a text suggesting how people contemplate King’s message today:

"Issues like Voter Suppression must be confronted.

“It also means that Pro-Life is embraced from ‘the womb to the tomb.’ Therefore after the babies are born, there is as much concern about the quality of life for all children as there is concern about their births. ...

“Supporting livable wages is Pro-Life. Being serious about ending ‘The School to Prison Pipeline’ is Pro-Life. Educating our citizens cost far less than incarcerating them. ...

“The Christian Church is still about Inclusion, because Our Lord Jesus Christ is about Inclusion. And trying to justify a Theology of Exclusion simply moves those persons from the Religion of Jesus, to a flawed Religion about Jesus that is not Biblical."

The pandemic has hushed this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day observances, but not the holiday’s meaning and purpose.

“Although we may not be physically present in the building, be mindful that our ministry as a church must continue,” Brown wrote in his announcement.

And for all of us – either as church-goers, or simply as Americans, that includes taking today to remember Dr. King’s legacy, and how his efforts at justice have improved all of our lives.

