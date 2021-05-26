Late-game offensive eruption propels Magna Vista softball past Bassett

Magna Vista's softball team entered the top of the seventh inning against Bassett down six runs, but their bats came alive at just the right moment.
The Warriors scored 16 runs in the final inning, resulting in a 20-11 victory over the Bengals at Bassett High School Tuesday afternoon.
“My girls all year have never given up. They have played all seven innings, whether we’re down two, three, whatever,” Magna Vista coach Brian Brinegar said of his team’s resiliency. “We battled back. It was an amazing comeback.”
The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but quickly fell behind after errors and an RBI single by Bassett’s Trinity Wilson made the score 3-1.
Magna Vista would score again in the third inning, but would not lead again until the final frame.
The Bengals dominated the majority of the game behind a strong offensive attack and stout defense, scoring four more runs of their own in the third. An RBI double from Ella Wall in the fifth made it an 8-2 lead for Bassett.
The teams traded two-run home runs in the sixth, the first from the Warriors’ Abby Bender and an answer from Emily Gilley of the Bengals brought the score to 10-4 Bassett heading into the final inning.
Bender was instrumental in Magna Vista’s comeback effort and had a big day at the plate, going 3-4 with a walk, a double, and two home runs. She scored three runs and had a total of five RBI.
“We just wanted to fight back. We always fight back in the sixth and seventh inning,” Bender said about her team’s approach heading into the final stretch. “I’m just proud of us for scoring 16 runs in one inning. It’s crazy.”
Both Brinegar and Bender attribute the Warriors’ late-game success to an unlikely source - freshman Samiah Clark, who led off the seventh with a double to start the rally.
“Samiah Clark, she’s a freshman and had been kind of struggling at the plate some,,” Brinegar said. “It was the spark that we needed.”
“The vibe, we were a little bit down because you know, down six, but ... Samiah was the big spark, and then everybody after her just kept hitting," Bender said. "We batted around without any outs the first time through.”
Magna Vista’s lineup found ways to get on base from top to bottom following Clark’s double, taking the lead and running with it to gain a comfortable 10 run advantage heading into the bottom of the inning. Brinegar said he told his team to take a level-headed approach in the batter’s box, and preached patience.
“One batter at a time," he said. "We’ve got to have a lot of baserunners down six. I mean one swing isn’t going to change the game. I told them to go up one batter at a time, be selective, hit strikes, and we did it.”
Bassett would tack on one more run in the bottom of the seventh, but the Warriors’ lead would prove to be too much to overcome. Magna Vista is now 2-0 against their rival this year with a third matchup arranged for June 10th.
The Warriors (2-5) will look to keep the momentum going with a home game against Halifax County at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, while the Bengals (1-6) will return to play Friday at Tunstall at 5 p.m.