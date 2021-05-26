Late-game offensive eruption propels Magna Vista softball past Bassett

Magna Vista's softball team entered the top of the seventh inning against Bassett down six runs, but their bats came alive at just the right moment.

The Warriors scored 16 runs in the final inning, resulting in a 20-11 victory over the Bengals at Bassett High School Tuesday afternoon.

“My girls all year have never given up. They have played all seven innings, whether we’re down two, three, whatever,” Magna Vista coach Brian Brinegar said of his team’s resiliency. “We battled back. It was an amazing comeback.”

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but quickly fell behind after errors and an RBI single by Bassett’s Trinity Wilson made the score 3-1.

Magna Vista would score again in the third inning, but would not lead again until the final frame.

The Bengals dominated the majority of the game behind a strong offensive attack and stout defense, scoring four more runs of their own in the third. An RBI double from Ella Wall in the fifth made it an 8-2 lead for Bassett.

The teams traded two-run home runs in the sixth, the first from the Warriors’ Abby Bender and an answer from Emily Gilley of the Bengals brought the score to 10-4 Bassett heading into the final inning.