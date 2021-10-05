Latin Ballet brings "Verde" to Piedmont Arts

Latin Ballet of Virginia will bring the ballet "Verde" to Piedmont Arts Thursday evening.

Inspired by the exhibit "Leaves of the Tree," the performance will take place in the museum's galleries, where the dancers and audience will be surrounded by falling leaves and a towering tree created by artists Charlie Brouwer and Jennifer L. Hand.

The powerful performance brings the vivid forces of earth, water, fire, wind, flora and fauna to life and echos a plea through the universal language of dance for an end to the abuse of our planet, La Madre Tierra (Mother Earth), a press release states.

Founded in 1997 in Richmond under the direction of Ana Ines King, a native of Colombia, Latin Ballet of Virginia combines dance on a technical level with education, diversity and accessibility. From the fast flamenco to the sultry tango, the polished elegance of classical ballet to the earthen power of modern dance, the Latin Ballet of Virginia uses the expressive beauty of movement to weave the tales and traditions that are the heart and soul of Hispanic culture, the release states.

A reception will be held at 6:30 p.m., and the performance begins at 7.