Leatherwood solar farm adding power to AEP

Appalachian Power has expanded its renewables portfolio with the addition of 20 megawatts (MW) of solar power with plans to incorporate more solar to its energy supply later this year. The company is receiving the 20 MW of solar through a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Leatherwood Solar, a solar generation facility in Henry County, developed by Energix Renewables.

Located east of Martinsville, the Leatherwood Solar facility began supplying Appalachian Power with carbon-free energy in August. The energy provided is capable of powering 3,600 homes.

Appalachian Power will add an additional 35 MW of contracted solar power to its energy supply over the next several months when the 15MW Depot Solar Center in Campbell County and Energix Renewables’ 20MW Wythe County facilities go online.

“Solar is a big part of our overall clean energy strategy,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “Our signed agreements demonstrate our commitment to providing affordable clean energy for our customers and meeting the targets established by the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA).”

