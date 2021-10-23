 Skip to main content
Legacy buys farm market, print shop
Legacy buys farm market, print shop

Ridgeway Farm Market

Dean Prillaman (from left) and Donna Prillaman, who had run Ridgeway Farm Market for several years, recently sold the store to Jay Judkins and Caleb Knighten of Legacy Industries.

 Holly Kozelsky

In 2014 Caleb Knighten quit his job and jumped in full time to his lawn care business.

On Monday, he had two ribbon cuttings for businesses he and his partner, Jay Judkins, had just bought: Service Printing Inc. and Ridgeway Farm Market.

Operating as Legacy Industries, the pair also operate West Imports Metal Recycling, Judkins Insurance and The Mower Store, “and we’re still working on revitalizing Yeatts Nursery,” Knighten wrote on his Facebook page.

That’s a long way from his lawnmowing days, when he would “mow in the morning until I made $100 and then go knock on doors the rest of the day to find more business,” he wrote.

“Part of our mission is to carry on the legacies of these small business owners who have passed their torch to us,” he wrote.

