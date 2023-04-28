The New College Institute (NCI) Board appointed two of its members as liaisons in litigation against the Martinsville-Henry County Academic Foundation (MHCAF), formerly New College Foundation (NCF).

The April NCI board meeting was held Friday over Zoom.

After MHCAF/NCF announced on Feb. 7 the restructuring of the organization including a name change and a new mission outside of solely funding NCI, it received a warning from the Virginia Attorney General’s Office to not distribute funds outside of NCI until an understanding has been reached.

The foundation was created in 2006 solely to fund NCI.

The two liaisons appointed by the board are NCI Board Vice Chair Richard Hall and NCI Board Member Dr. Hubert Harris. They will consult with outside council and the Office of the Attorney General in litigation matters against the MHCAF, NCI Board Chair State Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Moneta) said.

The board also approved matters pertaining to strategies in the litigation and the retention and payment of those attorneys to “either resolve and or litigate the matters that were discussed in regard to the foundation,” Stanley said.

The motion was approved unanimously by the board members who participated in the virtual meeting.

MHCAF/NCF Board Member Simone Redd participated in the meeting but did not make any comment.

In other matters:

The board approved the minutes from the last board meeting held in November.

Stanley gave the chairman’s report, saying that the board is thrilled with the work of new NCI Executive Director Joe Sumner and is pleased with where NCI is at currently.

Sumner gave the executive director’s report highlighting his “listening tour” around Martinsville and Henry County. He said feedback identified workforce needs in healthcare, social working, education and engineering. He said his goals are to address four areas: degree opportunities in the region, workforce development initiatives, K-12 partnerships and community engagement. He also said that NCI should connect with historically Black colleges or universities (HBCU).

In the executive committee meeting the committee had discussed an open position on the board that they recommend be filled by and Eastman representative and the replacement of former NCI Board Member Rodney Willett with Del. Wren Williams before going into closed session. Additionally, Stanley said that “almost uniformly” the legislators are in full support of NCI in a meeting he attended on the topic even after the articles released on the college by the Bulletin and the Richmond Times Dispatch.

The meeting's agenda included the approval of the revised FY23 budget, to be presented by Deputy Director Christina Reed. However, Stanley and Reed agreed the agenda item concerning the budget was to be disregarded, and no vote or discussion was made on the matter.

Stanley said the next NCI board meeting will be in June at a date that will be announced later.