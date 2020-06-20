Letters to the editor for June 20, 2020

A sad day for state
Virginia’s governor has created a sad day for America. How does removing objects change history or improve anyone’s life today? He has elevated hate and devalued self-esteem. He is wasting money on “objects” instead of creating “Opportunity Zones.” He encourages destruction over education and personal responsibility. What will be destroyed next, in the name of fairness and who will decide what is fair? This is the legacy this governor leaves the great Commonwealth of Virginia.
BARBARA POSEY
Lynchburg
Police should help, not control
I wanted to write this letter after seeing all the protests and images of police brutality. I write this letter to voice my thoughts about reform and how to correct things that need correction. It is not to spread violence or enmity, rather to confront wrong and to seek out challenges of change. I write this letter in the hope that we do see some changes for the better and willingness to admit where we have been wrong.
I think that police should have the mentality of how can I help this person rather than how can I control this person because the police don’t know that person’s background or story. The police don’t know what that person is feeling or why they’re acting the way they are, but the police can extend a hand to try to help the person figure out and solve their problems. Like the old phrase, don’t judge a book by its cover, you shouldn’t judge a person by what they look like or appear like but by what’s on the inside.
It is for that reason that I think the police should be trained in mental health counseling and social work resources. I also believe there should be less funding used for police riot gear and more funding for deescalation tactics. Like the Bible and the Torah say “love thy neighbor as thyself.”
WILL HELLEWELL
Lynchburg
America at a crossroad
America is at a crucial crossroad in her history. She can no longer tell other nations about their human rights policies, when she is pepper spraying her people in the streets. America’s long and sordid history of policing is not new and has its roots deeply embedded in an insatiable spirit of greed. The brutal spirit of policing was handed down from generation to generation by what was known as the Slave Patrol. This patrol was made up of white slave owners whose sole concern was to control the behaviors of the slaves and protect their most valued property. Whatever laws deemed necessary to maintain control of the slaves and their behaviors were enacted. Virginia alone, enacted more than 130 slave statutes between the years of 1689 to 1865.
Policing the slaves in this nation, in some form or another, has been in place since the African slaves arrived on the shores of Jamestown, Virginia, in 1619.
The Slave Patrol had its origin from the Night Watchers. Night Watchers were similar to modern-day Neighborhood Watch. However, a significant difference was that Night Watchers were armed men and boys, who were functioning in a mandatory capacity. They ranged in age from 6 to 60. They had authority to inflict corporal punishment on any slave who had left the owner’s property without permission.
Slave Patrols and Night Watchers — a prime training ground for breeding hate into those young white males, who would eventually evolve into today’s policeman. They still kill.
EUGENE HENRY
Lynchburg