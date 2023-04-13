Targeting audiences is nothing new

To the editor:

It is hard to read the Bulletin for more than a few weeks without seeing someone expressing their concern with the biased Liberal media. Other times people will express their concern with the Conservative media outlets.

Media outlets have their targeted audiences. They influence people and are masters of presenting their fish what they want to see and hear. In reality, it is nothing new and has happened since time began. Other outlets such as carnival barkers, sasquatch hunters, television preachers, professional wrasslin, faith healers, miracle workers, ghost hunters, cash in on the same hustle and are dead in the water without those that want to live in a make believe world. They thrive with those that will only pick the low hanging fruit.

In my lifetime, lying and deception have never been in better standing and accepted more than now. It will continue to grow like a cancer when the mentality is “I’ll See it When I Believe It instead of I’ll Believe it When I see It.”

P. T. Barnum woud have thrived in today’s society. “There is a sucker born every minute.”

Jeffrey Belcher

Sunset Beach, N.C., formerly of Martinsville

In support of guns

To the editor:

I came home from work Tuesday evening just after 5 p.m. My wife greeted me outside the door with our eight-month-old on her hip. “Y’all want to go to the park?” I asked, but my wife answered, “No, I’m cooking dinner.” It was so nice out; it felt like a waste of good weather.

Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. Star News reported that Calvin Edward Cabiness, 46, had been arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. This crime took place at the Smith River Sports Complex: the park I planned to take my family to that very evening.

I read the report and thought to myself, “Man, if only the Smith River Sports Complex had signs up stating that the area was a gun free zone then this could have been avoided.” Of course I was, am, being facetious. Criminals don’t respect laws. That’s what makes them criminals!

As evidence that gun free zones protect absolutely no one, and that criminals do not respect laws, I submit to you Calvin Cabiness’ third criminal charge: possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon. That’s right. A man who was not supposed to have a gun, had a gun.

What sense does it make to ask law-abiding citizens, who would protect their families, to leave their handguns at home when criminals are in the world breaking every gun law that Democrats, and some Republicans, have put into place?

There’s an idea sweeping across the nation called, “Constitutional Carry.” So far twenty-six states have put this into law. What is it? “Constitutional Carry” allows residents of said state to discreetly carry a firearm without having to obtain a special license from the state. Why pay for a right already granted to you in the Constitution, right? Virginia is one of the 24 states yet to adopt “Constitutional Carry.”

As usual when I write about self defense and the second amendment, I quote Luke 22:36 where Jesus said, “he that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one.” At the risk of sounding like a country bumpkin I’ll quote Allen Jackson. After hearing the news of a shooting at Smith River Sports Complex,

“Did you lay down at night and think of tomorrow

Go out and buy you a gun?”

Caleb Robertson

Martinsville

A difficult struggle

To the editor:

As an infant, I was baptized into the Methodist denomination which has evolved over the years into what is now called the United Methodist Church. There are signs throughout the country on street corners and country roadsides announcing to travelers and local residents the presence of a nearby United Methodist Church whose congregations and worship services are open to all with a promising logo “Open Hearts, Open Doors, Open Minds.”

As a child and as an adult, I spent little time studying the ideology that underlaid my Methodist faith Sundays were days to gather with my church family wherever I lived to sing hymns, pray, listen to sermons and study the Bible under the tutelage of the pastor/a dedicated church elder. Church was a safe, loving place and its members were like family to me.

Today the United Methodist Church is embroiled in a struggle between those who strive to live up to its professed logo of inclusion and tolerance and those who would deny the sacrament of marriage and a calling to pastorship to individuals who are LGBTQ+. The members of my church family have met over the past months discussing the reasons for and the options available to resolve this struggle. In the end, a vote was taken and a 2/3rds majority of my church family chose to “disaffiliate” from the United Methodist Church and to pursue another denomination holding fast to the restrictions on LBBTQ+ participation in worship and pastoral leadership.

Some like me will remain in the United Methodist Church or look to other denominations promising access to all the sacraments and leadership positions regardless of gender identity. This has been a soul-crushing process for me with its result: a loss of a much beloved church family. I do take comfort in Christ’s admonition to us throughout his hillside ministry to love one another as he has loved us. I don’t want to put limits on that love.

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway