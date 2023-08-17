Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

The Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

BOOKS

The Second Annual Martinsville-Henry County is for Book Lovers will be held Sept. 15-16 at the Spencer-Penn Centre, 475 Spencer-Penn Road, Spencer.

COMEDY

Come enjoy a night of comedy at Scuffle Hill Brewing in Collinsville, showcasing some of the funniest local comics. Scuffle Hill Brewing is the place to be every 2nd Thursday of the month from 8-11 p.m.

CRUISE-IN

The 2023 Bassett Cruise-in is held on the 3rd Saturday of each month from May through October. All makes and models are invited to participate, free admission and a food court will be provided. The event will be held at Bassett Furniture World Headquarters on Fairy Stone Park Highway in Bassett from 3-7 p.m.

FAIR

The Henry County Fair will be held Sept. 20-23 at the Martinsville Speedway.

FESTIVALS

The Smith River Fest will be held this Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road in Axton. Run, paddle, cast, and bike your way to fun. Held annually. Ride the river, learn to fly-fish, browse vendors and challenge yourself in the Helgramite Hustle 5K Mud Run. Admission and parking are free.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

GARDENING

The Patrick County Master Gardeners offer a series of free monthly garden workshops, from 10-11:30 a.m. at their Learning Garden at 1208 Tudor Orchard Road, Patrick Springs. Registration is not required; just show up. Upcoming programs will be: “Native, Invasive and Poisonous Plants in Virginia,” this Saturday; “Preserving the Harvest, Growing and Using Herbs,” Sept. 9; “Diagnosing Plant Disease, Deer Proofing, Frost Protection and Native Trees,” Oct. 7; “Forest Farming, Fruit Trees and Growing Garlic,” Nov. 4.

MOVIES

Movies in the Park at Jack Dalton Park this Friday, Aug. 18, “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.” Music and games at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:55 p.m. Drinks, candy and snacks will be available for purchase.

MUSEUMS

“Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas” is on display at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

MUSIC

Don’t miss 2023’s TGIF Concert Series in uptown Martinsville this Friday, Aug. 18 with The Kings, and Sept. 15 with T.C. Carter Band in the Bridge Street Parking Lot. All shows start at 7 p.m.

The Matthew Wayne Wade (MWW) Foundation is hosting the 3rd Annual Uptown Music Fest at the Virginia Museum of Natural History this Saturday, Aug. 19 beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy and evening of performances by The Low Low Chariot and Matt Crowder BDE. $10 general admission.

The Cascade School Community Center and Dance is held Fridays, from 7-9:30 p.m., at the old school at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, and admission is $8.

The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum holds First Friday open mic sessions, starting at 7 p.m. at the center, 1 E. Main St. (former county courthouse). Admission is free; all ages are welcome. Food and drinks will be for sale. Bring lawn chairs. Programs will be: this Friday, “Courthouse Karaoke” with BJ’s Karaoke; Sept. 2, “Courthouse Crawling” with Sue Ann Ehmann; and Oct. 6, “Harvest Moon Ball” with the Tate Tuck Trio.

One Family Productions hosts the First Friday Summer Jam Series at 6 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at the Farmers’ Market Pavilion in Stuart. The series features regional musical acts, food trucks and breweries. Adults $5, 12 and under are free.

MUSIC FESTIVALS

Front Porch Fest by One Family Productions will be held Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 at Spirithaven Farm in Stuart. It will feature more than 30 bands, children’s activities, yoga, campsite jams, on-site camping, craft brews, foods and more. Proceeds from this event are donated to local charities such as the Patrick County Food Bank and Caring Hearts Free Clinic of Patrick County and others. A Work/Play Weekend is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2, at 1 p.m., at Spirit Haven Farm, 677 Spirithaven Lane, Stuart.

OPEN MIC

“Make Some Noise” at Piedmont Arts’ open mic nights series at the museum. Oct. 12, 7 p.m.: Bryan Hancock, hip hop artist and creator of Soul Sessions in Roanoke; Feb. 28, 7 p.m.: Monique Holland, local writer; May 9, 6:30 p.m.: Chase Young of Rives on the Road with an outdoor theatre performance.