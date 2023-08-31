Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Join us for a fun, hands-on activity for the entire family in the Fab Lab, 26 Fayette Street, on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. -noon. Participants will be using the laser cutter to create a custom wooden notebook. Tuition is $15.

The Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

BOOKS

The Second Annual Martinsville-Henry County is for Book Lovers will be held Sept. 15-16 at the Spencer-Penn Centre, 475 Spencer-Penn Road, Spencer.

COMEDY

Come enjoy a night of comedy at Scuffle Hill Brewing in Collinsville, showcasing some of the funniest local comics. Scuffle Hill Brewing is the place to be every second Thursday of the month from 8-11 p.m.

CRUISE-IN

The 2023 Bassett Cruise-in is held on the third Saturday of each month from May through October. All makes and models are invited to participate, free admission and a food court will be provided. The event will be held at Bassett Furniture World Headquarters on Fairy Stone Park Highway in Bassett from 3-7 p.m.

FAIR

The Henry County Fair will be held Sept. 20-23 at the Martinsville Speedway.

FESTIVAL

The 4th Festival Latino of Southern Virginia will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex Festival Ground.

FOOD

Join Scuffle Hill Brewing for Brunch & Mimosas in celebration of the company’s second anniversary. Empanada Nirvana will be serving huge breakfast sandwiches and Cuban breakfast plates. Orange, peach, pineapple or cranberry mimosas for $4. Kelsey Hurley will perform from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 2620 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville.

Join Piedmont Arts for a “Bellissima” night celebrating all things Italian at Savory September. This year’s event will take place on Friday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission is $50 per person. Tickets are on sale now at Piedmont Arts and piedmontarts.org. Local chefs will cook dishes that range from regional delicacies to showcases of Italian ingredients. Traditional Italian cocktails will be served in addition to beer and wine. Singer-songwriter Jake Earles will provide live entertainment.

Join the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society in celebrating October as Local History Month in Virginia with Blue Jeans & Bling, Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m., dinner served at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza, 1 East Main Street, Martinsville. Dinner by Hugo’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, silent auction, and music by Will Zimmer. Tickets are $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight. Call 276-403-5361 for more information.

FUNDRAISER

Join Scuffle Hill Brewing Co. for 22 for 22, a nationwide fundraising event in remembrance of the 22nd anniversary of 9/121 and to raise awareness of veteran suicides. Breweries across America in all 50 states will raise a glass on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. in solidarity for a 22-second moment of silence. The fundraiser begins at 2 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m., 2620 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

Uptown Family Game Night will be held at Uptown Pinball, in partnership with Martinsville Uptown on Sept. 8 from 4-9 p.m.

GARDENING

The Patrick County Master Gardeners offer a series of free monthly garden workshops, from 10-11:30 a.m. at their Learning Garden at 1208 Tudor Orchard Road, Patrick Springs. Registration is not required; just show up. Upcoming programs will be: “Preserving the Harvest, Growing and Using Herbs,” Sept. 9; “Diagnosing Plant Disease, Deer Proofing, Frost Protection and Native Trees,” Oct. 7; “Forest Farming, Fruit Trees and Growing Garlic,” Nov. 4.

MUSEUMS

“Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas” is on display at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

MUSIC

Come enjoy Saving Escape, a hard-driving, high-energy, rock band from Cincinnati, Ohio, with a mix of bluesy riffs, thunderous bass and drums and penetrating vocals at Mountain Valley Brewing on Sept. 2 from 7-10 p.m., 4220 Mountain Valley Road, Axton.

Don’t miss 2023’s TGIF Concert Series in uptown Martinsville Sept. 15 with T.C. Carter Band in the Bridge Street Parking Lot. The show start at 7 p.m.

The Cascade School Community Center and Dance is held Fridays, from 7-9:30 p.m., at the old school at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, and admission is $8.

The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum holds First Friday open mic sessions, starting at 7 p.m. at the center, 1 E. Main St. (former county courthouse). Admission is free; all ages are welcome. Food and drinks will be for sale. Bring lawn chairs. Programs will be: Sept. 2, “Courthouse Crawling” with Sue Ann Ehmann; and Oct. 6, “Harvest Moon Ball” with the Tate Tuck Trio.

One Family Productions hosts the First Friday Summer Jam Series at 6 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at the Farmers’ Market Pavilion in Stuart. The series features regional musical acts, food trucks and breweries. Adults $5, 12 and under are free.

MUSIC FESTIVALS

Front Porch Fest by One Family Productions will be held beginning today through Sept. 3 at Spirithaven Farm in Stuart. It will feature more than 30 bands, children’s activities, yoga, campsite jams, on-site camping, craft brews, foods and more. Proceeds from this event are donated to local charities such as the Patrick County Food Bank and Caring Hearts Free Clinic of Patrick County and others.

OPEN MIC

“Make Some Noise” at Piedmont Arts’ open mic nights series at the museum. Oct. 12, 7 p.m.: Bryan Hancock, hip hop artist and creator of Soul Sessions in Roanoke; Feb. 28, 7 p.m.: Monique Holland, local writer; May 9, 6:30 p.m.: Chase Young of Rives on the Road with an outdoor theatre performance.