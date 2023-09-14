Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

The Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5. A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

BOOKS

The Second Annual Martinsville-Henry County is for Book Lovers will be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16 at the Spencer-Penn Centre, 475 Spencer-Penn Road, Spencer.

COMEDY

Come enjoy a night of comedy at Scuffle Hill Brewing in Collinsville, showcasing some of the funniest local comics. Scuffle Hill Brewing is the place to be every second Thursday of the month from 8-11 p.m.

CRUISE-IN

The 2023 Bassett Cruise-in is held on the third Saturday of each month from May through October. All makes and models are invited to participate, free admission and a food court will be provided. The event will be held at Bassett Furniture World Headquarters on Fairy Stone Park Highway in Bassett from 3-7 p.m.

FAIR

The Henry County Fair will be held Sept. 20-23 at the Martinsville Speedway.

FESTIVAL

The Bassett Community Center Family Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with a Willie Nelson Tribute from 1-3 p.m. and a Legacy Motown Revue form 3-5 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Cornhole tournament, free children’s activities, and plenty of vendors; 119 Blackberry Road, Bassett.

The 4th Festival Latino of Southern Virginia will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex Festival Ground.

The Inaugural Arts Festival at Piedmont Arts will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. The event is free and open to the public and will feature work by painters, craftspeople, and performing artists of all kinds. Food trucks will be set up in the Alliance Bee parking lot. In addition to artists and performers, the Teen Arts Council will be set up for face painting.

The 22nd Annual Apple Dumpling Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. (rain or shine) in beautiful downtown Stuart. Live music featuring bluegrass music performed by local musicians of all ages. Outstanding artisans, jewelry, jellies, preserves, housewares and more. Delicious foods will be provided by vendors including the best cooks in town. Fresh apples will be available.

Stonehaus Farms and Event Centre at 59 Forsythia Drive in Martinsville, presents Octoberfest, featuring the Sauerkraut Band, authentic German food served all day, beer garden and tastings from 2-8 p.m. $75 per person, cash bar available. To benefit “Friends of Stonehaus. For reservations, call 276-957-4048.

FOOD

Join Piedmont Arts for a “Bellissima” night celebrating all things Italian at Savory September. This year’s event will take place on Friday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission is $50 per person. Tickets are on sale now at Piedmont Arts and piedmontarts.org. Local chefs will cook dishes that range from regional delicacies to showcases of Italian ingredients. Traditional Italian cocktails will be served in addition to beer and wine. Singer-songwriter Jake Earles will provide live entertainment.

First Annual Oktoberfest & Stein-holding Competition at Scuffle Hill Brewing Company, 2620 Virginia Ave., Collinsville on Saturday, Sept. 23 beginning at 3 p.m. Special German beer release, Buckin’ Good Eats will be doing a special Octoberfest menu for dinner including sauerkraut, bratwurst, soft pretzels, and beer cheese made from Scuffle Hill’s own brew. Live music from The League of Ordinary Gentlemen from 8-11 p.m. Stein-holding competition starts at 9:30 p.m.

Join the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society in celebrating October as Local History Month in Virginia with Blue Jeans & Bling, Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m., dinner served at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza, 1 East Main Street, Martinsville. Dinner by Hugo’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, silent auction, and music by Will Zimmer. Tickets are $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight. Call 276-403-5361 for more information.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

GARDENING

The Patrick County Master Gardeners offer a series of free monthly garden workshops, from 10-11:30 a.m. at their Learning Garden at 1208 Tudor Orchard Road, Patrick Springs. Registration is not required; just show up. Upcoming programs will be: “Diagnosing Plant Disease, Deer Proofing, Frost Protection and Native Trees,” Oct. 7; “Forest Farming, Fruit Trees and Growing Garlic,” Nov. 4.

MUSEUMS

“Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas” is on display at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

MUSIC

Don’t miss 2023’s TGIF Concert Series in uptown Martinsville Friday, Sept. 15 with T.C. Carter Band in the Bridge Street Parking Lot. The show starts at 7 p.m.

The Cascade School Community Center and Dance is held Fridays, from 7-9:30 p.m., at the old school at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, and admission is $8.

The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum holds First Friday open mic sessions, starting at 7 p.m. at the center, 1 E. Main St. (former county courthouse). Admission is free; all ages are welcome. Food and drinks will be for sale. Bring lawn chairs. Oct. 6, “Harvest Moon Ball” with the Tate Tuck Trio.

One Family Productions hosts the First Friday Summer Jam Series at 6 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at the Farmers’ Market Pavilion in Stuart. The series features regional musical acts, food trucks and breweries. Adults $5, 12 and under are free.

OPEN MIC

“Make Some Noise” at Piedmont Arts’ open mic nights series at the museum. Oct. 12, 7 p.m.: Bryan Hancock, hip hop artist and creator of Soul Sessions in Roanoke; Feb. 28, 7 p.m.: Monique Holland, local writer; May 9, 6:30 p.m.: Chase Young of Rives on the Road with an outdoor theatre performance.

RUN/WALK

The Apple Dumpling 5-K will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 beginning with registration at the Mayo River Rail Trail in Stuart and 7 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m. Call 540-570-3511 or 276-229-9917 for more information. Proceeds from the event benefit the Dan River Basin Association.