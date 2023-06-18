Mike and Diane Selman found peace and tranquility in a Henry County home after living in big cities for many years.

The couple moved to Martinsville after buying the house completely online in May 2022, never actually seeing the house in person until they came to the closing on the home with a 24-foot U-Haul full of their belongings, Diane Selman said.

Mike Selman, though originally from Texas, has lived all over the United States during his time working in corporate finance and Diane Selman is from Massachusetts. They were living in Texas before coming to Virginia.

“When you start hearing sirens all night long, it’s time to leave,” she said.

“We looked through hundreds of homes and she kept coming back to this one,” Mike Selman said. The house appealed to them because of the view, the size of the rooms and the fact that the house was “perfect” for their needs, he said.

“We have discovered friendly people,” Diane Selman said. They chose the area for its peace, quiet, tranquility and scenery, they said. Their backyard has a view of a small lake, plenty of greenery and a wide open space for their two dogs, Pearl and Cali, to explore.

The home was built in 1960 for the late G.R. Nelson, founder of Nelson Auto Group, and his wife the late JoAnne Nelson. The Selmans bought the house from their son, Barry L. Nelson, who lives in a house not far away.

The house features a red brick exterior, white columns spanning the front porch, blue window shutters, a sizeable front and back yard and plenty of room inside to house not only the Selmans’ belongings but also their quilting business, MyLongarm.

They have a whole room dedicated to housing three large longarm sewing machines that are able to sew different intricate patterns onto quilts with a maximum width of 120 inches and they have customers from all over the United States, even as far as Alaska.

They began their business 12 years ago, inspired by Diane Selmans hobby of quilting and along the way Mike Selman also learned the craft.

Upon entrance to their home, the old formal dining room is directly on the right, but the Selmans have changed up the traditional format and made this room their master bedroom. A dark wood bed rests in the center of the room and features a multicolored quilt in a honey comb pattern that was made by Diane Selman.

The room has a seating area, dressers that match the bed frame in color, a chandelier and a floor made of wood that has a laminate coating, as opposed to a laminate wood floor. That same flooring is consistent throughout the majority of the house.

Because the room used to be a dining room, it has three sets of doors — one of which leads to the kitchen.

The kitchen cabinets match the light color of the wood floors and the room has a small island with a stove top in the main area of the kitchen. In a space that used to be open next to the kitchen, the Selmans had Burr Fox Specialized Woodworking create a larger island that matches the original cabinetry.

Through the kitchen is where the long arm sewing machines are kept, and past that is the garage where they store their Slingshot, or three wheeled motorcycle, that they enjoy taking on trips all over the area to get their fill of “wind therapy,” Mike Selman said.

Walking back through to the kitchen and deeper into the house toward the back yard leads to the living room, which is surrounded by windows almost floor to ceiling — letting in plenty of natural lighting. The living room features plenty of seating, an entertainment center with a television and a set of dog beds for their dogs.

Next to the living room is a small dining area with a table and chairs.

Out the back sliding glass doors is the backyard, fenced in for the dogs. It has a bricked patio with seating and a fountain, a decked in pool and a newly constructed deck cover that Diane Selman plans to decorate in cabana style.

To the left of the front door leads into what used to be the master bedroom but is now a sewing room. Before that room there are two guest rooms, both with beds adorned with quilts made by Diane Selman, and a walk-through closet.

The closet opens to the sewing room which holds all of Diane Selman’s quilting materials, including a wall full of spools of different colored threads. The room has a sliding glass door into the backyard, a seating area and multiple desks for work space.

Quilts handmade by Diane Selman can be seen all throughout the house used both as decoration and for functional use on the beds in the home.