TODAY’S WORD is nibling. Example: My niblings are coming to visit us next week, and we are taking them to a water park.

SATURDAY’S WORD was beguile, meaning to charm or divert. Example: The magician’s ability to beguile the audience with her illusions was impressive.

American Furniture Co.

“The decline of Martinsville’s economic foundation — the tobacco industry in the early 1900s spurred two men to help rebuild it with a different material — lumber.

“And with that lumber, a new foundation was built, made by American Furniture Co.

“The company was founded in 1908 by Ancil Davidson Witten, a native of Tazewell County who came to Martinsville, and Charles Blackwell Keesee, a native of North Carolina.

“They began operations with $30,000 capital and 30 employees. Today, the company employs about 2,600 workers with plants in Martinsville and Smyth County. Annual sales reached a high $62 million in 1974 and declined $39 million during the economic recession in 1975. American is the city’s large single industrial employer.

“The company manufactures bedroom, dining room, occasional and upholstery furniture and furniture for hotels and motels at its plants in Martinsville and Henry County and Smyth County. The market area includes all 50 States and Puerto Rico, Canada and England.

“American Furniture Co. grew out of concern for Martinsville’s future when larger tobacco companies bought out the smaller the tobacco industry, which had provided the area’s economic base for decades, began to decline.” (Martinsville Bulletin, July 4, 1976)

Bioengineered foods

A Stroller reader wrote that he was reading the ingredients of a Campbell Soup can and noticed it contained bioengineered food ingredients and wanted to know what it was.

According to the USDA, they are modified foods made in the lab and not found in nature. The National Academy of Sciences and the FDA says they are safe to eat and pose no risk to your health.

Navajo Code Talker

Peter MacDonald served as a Navajo Code Talker during World War II. His code was never broken during the time he served with the 6th Marine Division. MacDonald, born in 1928, is one of the last remaining survivors of the Navajo Code Talker Association. His codes were derived from a dozen Native American dialects.

Chuckle

Did you hear about the tree that went into banking? It started its own branch.

What happened to the archaeologist who lost her job? Her career was in ruins.

Quote of the day

“We don’t see things as they are; we see them as we are. — Anais Nin

SATURDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: An anemometer is an instrument that measures wind speed and wind pressure. Anemometers are important tools for meteorologists, who study weather patterns. They are also important to the work of physicists, who study the way air moves.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What fashion designer was responsible for the “New Look”?