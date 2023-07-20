TODAY’S WORD is tyro. Example: Despite being a tyro in the kitchen, he managed to whip up an impressive meal for his dinner guests.

TUESDAY’S WORD was sternutation, meaning the act of sneezing. Example: “Gesundheit!” exclaimed the nurse as a fit of sternutation overcame his patient.

54 years ago

Sunday marked the 54th birthday of the Apollo 11 launch.

On July 16, 1969, the spacecraft climbed toward orbit after liftoff and in two and a half minutes of powered flight, the booster rockets had lifted the craft to an altitude of about 39 miles and some 55 miles downrange.

Apollo 11 was powered by five F-1 engines that delivered a combined 7.5 million pounds of thrust and 150 million horsepower. Each rocket burned 6,000 pounds of rocket grade kerosene and liquid oxygen every second.

After giving the tiny capsule the push it needed, the mammoth rockets fell back to earth and into the Atlantic Ocean, just as NASA planned and a few days later, Neil Armstrong stepped onto the moon.

Similar, but different

The Stroller was unable to attend Sunday’s lecture series at the Historic Henry County Courthouse, but we have heard that the speaker, Peter Decker Marshall, discussed the architecture of Thomas Jefferson.

Marshall is said to have mentioned that Jefferson thought all courthouses in Virginia should look similar, but different. The logic behind this was that justice is equal, no matter where you are.

So Jefferson designed the example that counties should follow with instructions that the structures be made of lasting material.

For this reason, the magnificent old courthouses of Henry County in uptown Martinsville, Charlotte County, Goochland and Nottaway all look strikingly similar, but different. All four courthouses have a four-column front, but only the one in Martinsville is built with a balcony.

Grand Slam Fest

Be sure to mark this one on your calendar — the Grand Slam Fest at Hooker Field will be held this year on Saturday, July 29 with the event getting underway at 5:30 p.m. The game with the Peninsula Pilots starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free to all kids 12 and under.

The event includes games, music, inflatables, life-sized foosball, prizes and the Pirates of the Piedmont.

Chuckle

What did the bald man exclaim when he received a comb for a present? (Thanks — I’ll never part with it.)

And while we’re on the subject ... what do you call a parade of rabbits hopping backward? (A receding hare-line.)

Quote of the day

“Wrong does not cease to be wrong because the majority share in it.” — Leo Tolstoy

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A “wiki” is the information resource that takes its name from the Hawaiian word for “quick.” The online encyclopedia project Wikipedia is the most popular wiki-based website.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who is the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the movie series Toy Story?