TODAY’S WORD is demur. Example: Despite her initial reluctance, she did not demur when asked to participate in the project.

SATURDAY’S WORD was cupidity, meaning eager or excessive desire, especially to possess something; greed. Example: The cupidity for power blinded them to the needs of their constituents.

The Appalachians

Many years ago, a school teacher once described the geography of Martinsville and Henry County as a community “nestled at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.”

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation calls the foothills the Piedmont, a term that originally referred to the area between the Albs and the Adriatic Sea in North Italy. For us here in Virginia, it is the area between the Coastal Plain and the Mountain region.

The Mountain region is nearest to us at Carroll and Floyd counties, but did you know the mountain ranges, known as the Appalachians, extends into southeastern Canada, is 100 to 300 miles wide, and stretches southwestward through Virginia and all the way to central Alabama?

It’s highest elevation is Mount Mitchell in North Carolina at 6,684 feet, which is the highest point in the United States east of the Mississippi River.

Full shelter

The Henry County Animal Shelter says they are “beyond full” and have “zero open dog runs.”

They ask that anyone wanting to surrender a pet, hold off until they can make some space, and if your pet is at the shelter, you are urged to come and reclaim your pet if at all possible.

Lastly, anyone who has the room, means and inclination to adopt, now would be a good time.

The shelter is open 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call 276-656-4266 if you have any questions.

Park improvement

The city of Martinsville is inviting all residents to a couple of upcoming meetings to talk about a parks improvement plan that will reflect the desires of the community.

The first meeting will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Southside Park picnic shelter, 1224 Ranson Road and the second will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, 21 Starling Ave.

The city allocated $550,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act funds and grants including a $10,000 match for park upgrades.

Chuckle

What do you call a seagull that flies over the bay? A bagel.

What do you call a typo on a tombstone? A grave mistake.

Quote of the day

There will come a time when you believe everything is finished. That will be the beginning. — Louis L’Amour

SATURDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The term used for the speed at which a piece of music is played is “tempo.” A composer’s most accurate way to indicate the tempo is to give the beats per minute (BPM).

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: During the Kentucky Derby races, what fashion event is known as part southern tradition and part spectacle?