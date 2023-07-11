TODAY’S WORD is elsewhither. Example: The road forked into two paths: one that led to town and another that led elsewhither.

SATURDAY’S WORD was pasteurize, meaning to expose to an elevated temperature for a period sufficient to destroy certain microorganisms, without radically altering taste or quality. Example: The beer and wine were pasteurized to reduce the risk of food-borne illness.

Ashley’s

Sad news folks, Ashley’s Taste of Home on King’s Mountain Road is closing. Some people claim the restaurant has the best home cooked food in the area, but according to a statement from the restaurant on its Facebook page, sales have been dropping since the first of the year while the cost of food, labor and utilities have increased to the point the restaurant is no longer profitable.

They say they plan to stay open through the end of the year, but after doing everything they know to do to reduce expenses and try to stay afloat, they see no other recourse but to close the doors.

Old trading route

Have you ever driven down Interstate 85? The road begins in Petersburg (near Richmond) and runs for 666 miles, ending in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Eno River Association down in Durham, North Carolina, says the route of this interstate is roughly the same as the indigenous trading route from the 17th century known as the Great Indian Trading Path. Other names given this route were the Western Path, Catawba Road and Occaneechi Trail.

Beginning here in Virginia and ending in Georgia, the trail was controlled almost entirely by Sioux-speaking nations, and it allowed the Native Americans to bring their furs and other salable goods down the rivers from the mountains to the road where they could be brought to the coast.

The trail was later used by the early settlers and eventually would become the path to send tobacco to Petersburg before being shipped abroad.

Baby giants

They call them “baby giants,” but the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) calls them F1 hybrid largemouth bass, a cross between the Northern-strain and the Florida-strain largemouths.

These fish can grow to award-winning size and the DWR says they have recently stocked nearby Smith Mountain Lake with 75,000 of the F1 fingerlings.

Chuckle

Helvetica and Times New Roman walk into a bar. “Get out of here!” shouts the bartender. “We don’t serve your type!”

Quote of the day

“He who is not contented with what he has, would not be contented with what he would like to have.” — Socrates

SATURDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Moby Dick, the whale, killed Captain Ahab in Herman Melville’s Moby Dick. In short, Moby Dick smashes his enormous head into Ahab’s ship, the Pequod; Captain Ahab is caught in a harpoon line and dragged down to his death by the whale.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the alternate title of the masterpiece painting La Giaconda?