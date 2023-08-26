TODAY’S WORD is antepenultimate. Example: The antepenultimate episode of the thrilling TV series kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

THURSDAY’S WORD was bedevil, meaning to cause confusion or doubt in. Example: The complex math problem bedeviled the students, leaving them puzzled and uncertain about the correct solution.

Barefoot driver

The Stroller remembers going to the swimming pool during the summer as a child and our car driver was always careful to have shoes to drive because “it was illegal to drive barefoot,” she said.

This erroneous belief became so pervasive that in the 1990s, Jason Heimbaugh took it upon himself to write to every state in the U.S. and ask if there was a law against barefoot driving and found that, in addition to the lack of a federal law, driving without shoes is indeed legal in all 50 states.

While it may be legal, the Stroller advises against the practice. Experts say the biggest risk in not wearing shoes when you drive is the potential for your foot to slip off the pedal.

Country breakfast

The folks at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department asked the Stroller to remind everyone that they are having their delicious country breakfast buffet from 6-10 a.m. this Saturday. For $10 dollars you’ll be treated to bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (brown or white), eggs, apples, grits, milk, orange juice, and coffee, so come on out!

Birthdays

The most common birthday is Sept. 9, followed by Sept. 19 and then Sept. 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Social Security Administration.

This month, August, is the most common birth month, followed by July and September. The least popular month for which to have a birthday is February, followed by April and then November. Statisticians say there’s nothing superstitious about February being at the bottom, it’s just the only month of the year with only 28 days in it.

You might have guessed, the most least popular birthday is Feb. 29, occurring only during a leap year, followed by Christmas Day and then New Year’s Day.

Chuckle

What do you call a pony with a sore throat? A little horse.

What does a pickle say when he wants to play cards? “Dill me in!”

Quote of the day

I have a very strict gun control policy: if there’s a gun around, I want to be in control of it. — Clint Eastwood

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The role of Quasimodo has been played by many actors in film and stage adaptations, including Lon Chaney in 1923, Charles Laughton in 1939 and Anthony Hopkins in 1982. Anthony Quinn also played the part in 1956 and Tom Hulce took the role in the 1996 Disney animated adaptation. Quasimodo is a fictional character and the main protagonist of the novel The Hunchback of Notre-Dame (1831) by Victor Hugo.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What mineral is known as the softest mineral?