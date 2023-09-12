TODAY’S WORD is sartorial. Example: Her sartorial choices were always impeccable, as she effortlessly combined different fabrics and colors to create stunning outfits.

SATURDAY’S WORD was grandiloquent, meaning speaking or expressed in a lofty style, often to the point of being pompous. Example: His grandiloquent speeches may impress some, but they simply bore me.

Sting of the caterpillar

The Stroller was listening to NPR the other day when commentators began talking about Eric Day, the manager of Virginia Tech’s Insect ID Lab.

It seems Eric accidentally brushed up against a tree while mowing his lawn and ended up with a blister and an inch-long sting.

“The burning sensation went away in a day or so, but that blister and the subsequent kind of irritated area was visible for several weeks,” he explained.

As it turns out, Eric was the victim of a sting by the puss caterpillar, a furry ball of venom that can be found in all across the east, including here in Virginia.

They are especially plentiful during the spring and the fall and encounter humans most often when they fall out of a tree or get accidentally snatched up when people are removing leaves around the house.

TGIF

The last of the TGIF Concert Series events will be this Friday in uptown Martinsville, so mark you calendar and come out and enjoy the fun.

Presented by the Martinsville Uptown Rotary Club, the T.C. Carter Band will be performing from 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. in the Bridge Street Parking lot at 24 W. Church Street.

The T.C. Carter Band’s goal is to spread the love of music.

T.C. is the lead guitarist; Chelsey, his wife, sings vocals; Antwan, T.C.’s cousin, plays drums; and Brandon, T.C.’s long-time friend, plays bass guitar.

One of a kind

There will be no one like us when we are gone, but then there is no one like anyone else, ever. When people die, they cannot be replaced. They leave holes that cannot be filled, for it is the fate — the genetic and neural fate — of every human being to be a unique individual, to find his own path, to live his own life, to die his own death. I cannot pretend I am without fear. But my predominant feeling is one of gratitude. (Book: Gratitude, by Oliver Sacks)

Chuckle

Evening news is where they begin with “Good evening,” and then proceed to tell you why it isn’t.

I know they say money talks, but all mine says is “Goodbye.”

Quote of the day

Happiness often sneaks in through a door you didn’t know you left open. — John Barrymore

SATURDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The best-selling mobile phone of all time is the Nokia 1100 released in 2003 and selling more than 250 million units. Next is the Nokia 1110 released in 2005 and reaching 247.5 million units sold. The Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus released in 2014 accumulated 222.4 million units sold.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was Alaska called before 1867?