TODAY’S WORD is sewellel. Example: The sewellel poked its head out from its burrow and went off to forage for food.

SATURDAY’S WORD was derecho, meaning a widespread and severe windstorm that moves rapidly along a fairly straight path and is associated with bands of rapidly moving thunderstorms. Example: A long series of derechos and thunderstorms wended their way across the continent from early June through late August.

The derecho

When reading the word of the day on Saturday, the Stroller was reminded of 11 years ago when a derecho hit Martinsville and Henry County.

On Friday, June 29, 2012, the skies were clear and the temperature soared to over 100 degrees.

A storm formed in Chicago and traveled about 700 miles in less than 12 hours. Winds gusting up to 90 mph were reported in its path.

When the derecho ended, the storm resulted in 13 fatalities, three of them in our region.

Over 4.2 million people lost power as a result of wind damage and the entire city of Martinsville was without power for the first time the Stroller could remember.

The day of the storm, the National Weather Service expected no severe weather for our area, but by the end of the day for those that witnessed it, the day of the derecho was one that would not be forgotten.

The Stroller remembers seeing trees nearly bend to the ground in the wind.

Hollers

Henry Countians are used to names of communities like Horsepasture and Hogwallow and if you’re native to the area, then chances are you’re familiar with the holler.

The Stroller was recently asked by an out of town visitor exactly what was a holler. The quick answer is simply the valley between two hills, but there’s a little more to it than that.

Most hollers are narrow and the road that leads through it is typically narrow as well. If you’ve ever found yourself on one of these roads, then you most likely know if you meet another car, then one of you has to back up to a wide spot so the other can pass.

Here’s a little holler etiquette in case you didn’t know: After you reach the wide spot where you are finally able to pass each other, it’s customary to roll the car window down and have a chat until another car comes along and you both have to move on.

Signing off

“I haven’t been hurt. I haven’t had to hurt anyone, and I am thankful and I pray the county is blessed. Car 1 signing off.” — Sheriff Lane Perry signs off for the last time on Friday. His retirement became effective at midnight.

Quote of the day

“Success hinges less on getting everything right than on how you handle getting things wrong.” — Michelle Russel

SATURDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In many Old West cities, the colorful phrase “Boot Hill” referred to a burial ground or cemetery, especially for men killed in gunfights.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What part of the human body is affected by scoliosis?