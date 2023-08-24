TODAY’S WORD is bedevil. Example: The complex math problem bedeviled the students, leaving them puzzled and uncertain about the correct solution.

TUESDAY’S WORD was vamoose, meaning to leave hurriedly or quickly. Example: The sound of thunder approaching made the campers quickly pack up their belongings and vamoose before the storm hit.

Duck retrieval

Big thanks to Kelley Neiderhiser, John Edwards, Gayla Edwards, Anna Wheeler, Patty Rachner Williams, and Brian Williams for helping to chase down hundreds of plastic ducks from the Blue Ridge Duck Race fundraiser on Saturday at the Smith River.

The annual event is a fundraiser for the local Boys and Girls Club, but when it was learned the club had to pay for any lost ducks, the crew set out on the river and chased ducks downstream until dark on Saturday, and that was after working at the Smith River Fest all day!

Counting cards

Casinos are not real keen on a guest who is able to count cards, but did you know the act of doing so is not against any state or federal laws?

While casinos have the right to ban card counters from playing at their tables, the few people who actually have the intellectual capacity to do it have no fear of being arrested or fined by the police.

If, however, a card counter is banned from a casino and returns anyway, then the person can be arrested from trespassing.

FedEx saved

While we’re on the subject of casinos, Atlanta Falcons Coach Arthur Smith’s father is billionaire Fred Smith, founder of FedEx.

During the early days, FedEx was about to go under when Fred is said to have taken $5,000 to Las Vegas and turned it into $27,000 and saved the company.

The elder Smith said he learned the game from the battalion chaplain while serving in Vietnam and although he admitted he did win $27,000 in Vegas, it took a lot more money than that to dig FedEx out of the hole.

The perseverance and luck paid off. FedEx is said to be worth about $70 billion today.

World’s oldest tree

The world’s oldest tree, a 9,500-year-old Norwegian Spruce named “Old Tjikko,” was discovered in 2004 by Leif Kullman, a professor of Physical Geography at Umea University. The age of the tree was determined using carbon-14 dating.

Chuckle

How does NASA organize a company party? They planet.

I was a bookkeeper for 10 years. The local library wasn’t too happy about it.

Quote of the day

I love things that age well — things that don’t date, that stand the test of time and that become living examples of the absolute best. — Giorgio Armani

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: MRI stands for Magnetic Resonance Imaging, a medical imaging technique that uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to produce detailed images of the inside of the body.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What title role was filled by Lon Chaney in 1923, Charles Laughton in 1939 and Anthony Hopkins in 1982?