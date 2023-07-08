TODAY’S WORD is pasteurize. Example: The beer and wine were pasteurized to reduce the risk of food-borne illness.

THURSDAY’S WORD was noctilucent, meaning (of high-altitude clouds) visible during the short night of the summer. Example: A thin, threadlike patch of noctilucent clouds slowly came into view as the sun set behind the mountains.

Charging stations

The Stroller was strolling across the Bridge Street parking lot in uptown Martinsville on Wednesday and noticed the the tape blocking the parking places for the newly installed electric vehicle charging stations had been removed.

City officials tell us the three new dual-port Level II, offering a total of six parking spaces with access to EV charging became operational earlier in the day.

The stations were installed and will be managed by Greenspot Smart Mobility, a company with similar installations in nine states, including Virginia.

EVs and hybrids

Speaking of charging stations, iSeeCars.com released a study on Thursday that shows hybrid and EV market share in the U.S. has grown more than 85% in the last five years.

Over 20 million cars were analyzed to see how fast or slow localities were transitioning to alternative-fuel vehicles, and which electric or hybrid vehicles were the most popular.

For our region, we are ranked midway in the rate of transition, putting us at 92 among 187 regions across the country.

The most popular alternative-fuel vehicle in our area is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid with 12.5% of the market share, followed by the Toyota Sienna with 7.6%, the Honda Accord Hybrid at 6.3%, the Toyota Highlander Hybrid with 4.9% and the Tesla Model 3 at 4.6%.

While the number of alternative-fuel vehicles has doubled in the last five years, only 2.1% of the automobiles on our local roads qualify as an electric of hybrid vehicle compared to the national average of 4.1%.

Ernest Hemingway

“There are things which cannot be learned quickly, and time, which is all we have, must be paid heavily for their acquiring. They are the very simplest things and because it takes a man’s life to know them, the little that each man gets from life is very costly and the only heritage he has to leave. (From his book: Death in the Afternoon)

Quote of the day

“However beautiful the strategy, you should occasionally look at the results.” — Winston Churchill

Chuckle

What did the tomato say to the other tomato during a race? (Come on and ketchup!)

What do sprinters eat before they race? (Nothing. They fast.)

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Basketball superstar Michael Jordan had a major role in the 1996 movie “Space Jam.” Jordan played a fictional version of himself; the live-action cast included Wayne Knight and Theresa Randle, as well as cameos by Bill Murray and several NBA players.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which character killed Captain Ahab?