TODAY’S WORD is obstreperous. Example: The obstreperous crowd at the concert drowned out the performer’s voice.

SATURDAY’S WORD was antepenultimate, meaning third from the end. Example: The antepenultimate episode of the thrilling TV series kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Heritage Festival

The Stroller has been asked to remind everyone that the Bassett Heritage Festival is set for Sept. 9 in uptown Bassett.

The day begins at 8 a.m. with the Stanleytown Ruritan Pancake Breakfast located at the side of Wells Fargo Bank, at 8:30 a.m. the vendors and Kids Carnival will open, an opening ceremony will take place in front of Bassett Office Supply at 8:45 a.m., and from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. entertainment will be provided by The Southern Gentlemen and Kelly Ratcliff. The parade on Main Street begins at 2 p.m. and the festival concludes at 5 p.m.

The annual event is sponsored by the Stanleytown Ruritan Club.

“The bird”

Let it be known while the Stroller does not condone such action, it is legal to raise your middle finger and cuss out a cop.

The Stroller was recently asked by a reader if a person could be arrested for doing this and the answer is “no.” But, if your words are deemed “foul” or threatening, you could be charged with at least disorderly conduct and more. Fairfax, for instance, forbids swearing in public, so we heartily recommend respecting our law enforcement officers, regardless of what your First Amendment rights along this action might afford.

Listening

Ernest Hemingway said most of us never listen and rarely observe.

In his book, “Across the River and into the Trees,” he said “You should be able to go into a room, and when you come out know everything that you saw there and not only that, if that room gave you any feeling, you should know exactly what it was that gave you that feeling.”

Active listening lets us understand what others think, feel, and want to convey so that we gain a much deeper understanding, according to the Inter-American Development Bank.

The Stroller is a big fan of this practice. After all, the contents you read here are almost always the result of simply listening to what others say and observing what they do.

Chuckle

I told my doctor that I broke my arm in two places — he told me to stop going to those places.

Before you criticize someone, walk a mile in their shoes. That way, when you do criticize them, you’re a mile away, and you have their shoes.

Quote of the day

Don’t mistake movement for achievement. It’s easy to get faked out by being busy. This question is: Busy doing what? — Jim Rohn

SATURDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Talc is the softest mineral on Earth. It is a silicate and it also contains magnesium and water arranged into sheets in its crystal structure.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which red wine varietal is nicknamed the “King of Grapes”?