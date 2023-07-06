TODAY’S WORD is noctilucent. Example: A thin, threadlike patch of noctilucent clouds slowly came into view as the sun set behind the mountains.

MONDAY’S WORD was sewellel, a small, burrowing rodent of the Pacific coastal region of North America, also known as the mountain beaver. Example: The sewellel poked its head out from its burrow and went off to forage for food.

Friday fireworks

The Stroller has heard a few people complaining that there were no fireworks in Martinsville or Henry County on Tuesday.

The Martinsville Speedway used to have fireworks on July Fourth, but changed the date to coincide with the Henry County Fair in September.

The Martinsville Mustangs are inviting everyone to enjoy a postgame fireworks extravaganza at Hooker Field after the game on Friday. All local law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and health care workers will be honored with free admission.

The gates open at 6 p.m. and the game begins at 7 p.m. for what the ‘Stangs call “Hometown Heroes Night.”

Slim Pickens

Louis Burton Lindley Jr. was born on June 29, 1919. Most people know of him by his stage name, Slim Pickens. He was a rodeo performer who transitioned to acting, mostly as a cowboy, in dozens of movies and TV shows.

But Pickens had a third name. In the Air Force he was known as Major T.J. “King Kong” and he was a commander and pilot of a Strategic Air Command B-52 bomber.

Headed back to base after a close encounter with the enemy, Pickens is said to have told his men: “Now boys, we got three engines out; we got more holes in us than a horse trader’s mule; the radio’s gone and we’re leakin’ fuel, and if we’s flying any lower, why, we’d need sleigh bells on this thing. But we got one little bulge on the Rooskies, at this height, why, they might harpoon us but they dang sure ain’t gonna spot us on no radar screen.”

Appalachia

Henry County is on the eastern edge of Appalachia. In fact, Franklin County to our north and Rockingham County to our south are excluded from the cultural region that spans 423 counties across 13 states from southern New York to northern Mississippi.

There are 26.3 million people that make Appalachia home and today the region has become a popular tourist destination bringing millions of visitors and billions of dollars to areas of mountainous terrain and breathtaking scenery that have become top destinations for outdoor recreational enthusiasts.

Quote of the day

“You can turn over a new leaf every hour if you choose.” — Arnold Bennett

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The part of the human body affected by scoliosis is the spine. Scoliosis is an abnormal curvature of the spine that is most often diagnosed in childhood or early adolescence.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which basketball superstar had a major role in the 1996 movie “Space Jam”?