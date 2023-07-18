TODAY’S WORD is sternutation. Example: “Gesundheit!” exclaimed the nurse as a fit of sternutation overcame his patient.

SATURDAY’S WORD was ahu, a stone heap or platform used by the Polynesians as a marker or memorial. Example: The ahu stood at the center of the stone-lined clearing overlooking the shoreline.

The first sign

A student was reported to have asked the famous Cultural Anthropologist Margaret Mead what she considered to be the first sign of civilization in a culture.

Instead of answering with a discussion of clay pots and grinding stones, Mead said the first sign could be found in a leg bone that had healed.

She explained that in a world before civilization a broken leg meant death. No longer could the person run from danger, reach water or hunt for food.

A healed leg bone meant that someone had to stay with the person who was hurt, fend for the person’s safety and tend to the person’s recovery.

“Helping someone else through difficulty is where civilization starts,” Mead was quoted as saying.

Margaret Mead was a prolific author and speaker in the 1960s and 1970s. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Barnard College and her M.A. and Ph.D degrees at Columbia University.

Best of all time

Last week singersroom.com released their list of the 15 best folk music singers of all time. Two takeaways from this list: 1) Two on the list are unknown to the Stroller; how many did you not recognize? 2) Number one on the list is hands down the Stroller’s favorite.

And the winners are: John Prine; Steeleye Span; Neil Young; Crosby, Still, Nash & Young; John Denver; Donovan; Kris Kristofferson; Harry Chapin; Joni Mitchell; James Taylor; Bob Dylan; Pete Seeger; Leonard Cohen; Simon & Garfunkel; Cat Stevens.

What piques your interest?

That’s the question being asked by the Martinsville Arts & Cultural Committee and they are on a mission to discover you passions!

A survey has been created to share your valuable input that will help shape the future projects in alignment with the community’s desires and needs. “Let’s create a vibrant arts scene that reflects our wonderful community!” a release stated.

To participate in the survey, follow this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7Y8LTSD

Chuckle

Why did the soccer player take so long to eat dinner? (Because he thought he couldn’t use his hands.

What did the left eye say to the right eye? (Between us, something smells!)

Quote of the day

“Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt.” — John Muir

SATURDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Heroin is the brand name of morphine once marketed by Bayer & Co. In 1898, Bayer & Co. introduced heroin as a pain reliever and cough suppressant. The company packaged and sold the drug in bottles.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What kind of information resource takes its name from a Hawaiian word for “quick”?