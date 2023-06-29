TODAY’S WORD is debouch. Example: Passengers in festive clothing debouched from the crowded subway on their way to the parade.

TUESDAY’S WORD was enisle, meaning to make an island of. Example: When the dam burst, the torrent of water filled the valley, enisling the highest points of land therein.

Jones and Willie

The Stroller overheard a conversation recently where it was asked if anyone remembered the year George Jones played at the Martinsville High School.

One gentleman said it was Feb. 23, 1984, and his father was the promoter of the show.

The conversation digressed to Jones’ bus driver, a comedian in his own right, that went by the name of “Ice Cream.”

This reminded the Stroller of the time Willie Nelson was booked to play at the Franklin County Speedway.

Willie would typically come out on stage with half a bottle of whiskey and set it down by his microphone stand, frequently taking sips between songs.

The Franklin County sheriff at the time, whose name the Stroller cannot recall, promised to arrest Willie right there on the stage if Willie brought an out an open bottle of liquor. Such an act was against the law, even if it was in a county known as the “Moonshine Capital of the World.”

Everyone was abuzz as to what would happen; would Willie bring out the bottle and would the sheriff really arrest the famous musician?

The event had an anticlimactic ending when Willie canceled the show, refusing to participate in the sideshow distraction.

Leadership vs. management

There is a longstanding debate in academia and the business world over the difference between leadership and management.

Most people use the term “manager” for those in leadership roles. In reality, you lead people and you manage things.

Effective leaders of people are almost always effective managers of things. However, effective managers are not always effective leaders — because they often devote too much focus to things instead of people.

(Taken from: Leadership Tactics and Techniques, Chapter 49 of the Marine Corps Leadership Concepts for Today’s Business Leaders.)

First woman parachutist

Most people know about Amelia Earhart’s accomplishments flying an airplane, but did you know the following year after her solo flight across the Atlantic, in 1933 Georgia “Tiny” Broadwick parachuted from an airplane over Los Angeles, becoming the first known parachute jump from an airplane by a woman.

Quote of the day

“Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you.” — Anne Lamott

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Amelia Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. She became well-known in 1928 when she completed the flight with a three-member crew. In 1932 she did it by herself.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the first nation in the Western Hemisphere with a woman as head of state?