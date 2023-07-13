TODAY’S WORD is emoticon. Example: The colon and left parenthesis momentarily formed a frowning emoticon before AutoCorrect replaced the symbol with a yellow face emoji.

TUESDAY’S WORD was elsewhither, meaning in another direction; toward a different place or goal. Example: The road forked into two paths: one that led to town and another that led elsewhither.

Growing old

The problem in middle life, when the body has reached its climax of power and begins to decline, is to identify yourself, not with the body, which is falling away, but with the consciousness of which it is a vehicle. One of the psychological problems in growing old is the fear of death. People resist the door of death. But this body is a vehicle of consciousness, you can watch this body go like an old car. There goes the fender, there goes the tire, one thing after another — but it’s predictable. And then, gradually, the whole thing drops off, and consciousness, rejoins consciousness. It is no longer in this particular environment. — From the book “The Power of Myth” by Joseph Campbell

The importance of listening

Viktor Frankl, one of the great psychiatrists of the 20th century, once told the story of a woman who called him in the middle of the night to calmly inform him she was about to commit suicide. Frankl kept her on the phone and talked her through her depression and finally she promised she would not take her life.

When they later met, Frankl asked which reason had persuaded her to live.

“None of them,” she told him.

Instead, it was Frankl’s willingness to listen to her in the middle of the night. A world in which there was someone ready to listen to another’s pain seemed to her a world in which it was worthwhile to live.

Often, it is not the brilliant argument that makes the difference, but the small act of listening.

Liberty Heights

Doug Finney was remembering playing tag many years ago at the Liberty Heights swimming pool when he hit his chin on the concrete.

“The lifeguard daubed iodine on it and I screamed bloody murder,” said Finney.

The Liberty Heights Pool was built as a reservoir for fire protection for Lester Lumber Company in the 1920s. It closed in 1957 and was demolished in 1987 to make way for the Liberty Fair Mall.

Chuckle

Have you heard about the new restaurant called Karma? There is no menu: You get what you deserve.

Quote of the day

“Barbarism is needed every four or five hundred years to bring the world back to life. Otherwise it would die of civilization.” — Edmond de Goncourt, 1822-1896

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The alternate title of the masterpiece painting La Giaconda is Mona Lisa, an oil painting on a poplar wood panel by Leonardo da Vinci and probably the world’s most famous painting.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What number is represented by “L” in Roman numerals?