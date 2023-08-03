TODAY’S WORD is legerdemain. Example: The audience was mesmerized by the performer’s legerdemain as he made a coin disappear and reappear from behind their ears.

TUESDAY’S WORD was nibling, meaning a child of one’s sibling. Example: My niblings are coming to visit us next week, and we are taking them to a water park.

Project Hope

Got an idea for a beautification project, engagement program among communities, or a project or program that celebrates the different cultures and communities in Martinsville and Henry County?

If so, the Harvest Foundation has approved $100,000 for this purpose and is considering proposals up to $15,000 from organizations eligible for charitable contributions and community groups who, through volunteerism and community engagement, undertake these types of projects.

But the application deadline is tomorrow! So if you’re interested, email info@theharvestfoundation.org or call 276-632-3329 and the folks at Harvest say they’ll help walk you through the process.

Capt. Gable

Famous actor Clark Gable was a captain flying as an observer-gunner in a B-17 Flying Fortress in one of five combat missions over Germany.

During one of the missions, the aircraft took flak and one crewman was killed while two others were wounded. Afterward it was discovered flak went through Gable’s boot and narrowly missed his head.

When work of this reached MGM studios, the executives there began lobby the Army Air Forces to have Gable reassigned. Eventually, the Army complied and Gable, MGM’s most valuable screen actor at the time, was assigned to non-combat duty. Gable, born in 1901, died in 1960.

The real “Jim”

Although Mark Twain never said publicly, it was believed by many that his close companion, John T. Lewis, was the inspiration for the character “Jim” in Twain’s famous novel, “Huckleberry Finn.” Lewis was born a Black freedman in 1835 and settled in Elmira, New York. One day Lewis saved the wife and daughter of the wealthy Charles Langdon from a runaway horse. Langdon rewarded Lewis with $1,000 and a gold watch.

Twain was related to Langdon and enjoyed spending time at the Langdon home while writing. Lewis and Twain grew into a close friendship that lasted over three decades and many photographs taken of Twain also include Lewis.

Chuckle

Said the customer at a restaurant: “Do you think you could bring me what that gentleman over there is having?”

The waiter looks at him sternly, “No sir, I’m very sure he intends to eat it himself.”

Quote of the day

To be happy at home is the ultimate result of all ambition. — Samuel Johnson

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: French designer Christian Dior was responsible for the “New Look,” when he introduced it in 1947 with his first collection, which was presented in Paris.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the main ingredient used to make pesto sauce?