TODAY’S WORD is festoon. Example: The wedding arch was a festoon made of delicate white flowers that swayed in the gentle breeze.

TUESDAY’S WORD was antihero, a protagonist who lacks the attributes that make a heroic figure, as nobility of mind and spirit, a life or attitude marked by action or purpose, and the like. Example: Despite his questionable methods and morally ambiguous choices, the antihero of the story captivated audiences with his complex personality and unconventional approach to justice.

“We buy houses”

Martinsville Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls is asking for the public’s help in reporting the presence of signs that are appearing in the city that say “We buy houses, any condition, for cash.”

Rawls says if you see one of these signs, please notify him or the Public Works Department.

“Avoid these people like the plague. They typically do not buy your home, but instead trick the elderly or desperate into a contract that allows them to sell the property to someone else while, of course, keeping the money,” Rawls said, “I’ve read the contracts and the ‘fee’ these companies charge is what someone else agrees to buy the property for, minus whatever amount the owner was pressured into taking — often a difference of tens of thousands of dollars.”

Gilt Edge

There is a ghost town in Lewistown, Montana, that is remembered by a road of the same name where the town once stood in support of a cyanide gold mill.

Calamity Jane was said to be a frequent visitor of Gilt Edge, and there even exists a photo of her and cowboy Teddy Blue Abbott drinking a beer. As the story goes, Abbott met Calamity Jane there to repay 50 cents he had borrowed from her in 1883.

Dawson’s photographs

The Lynwood Artist exhibit display opening on Aug. 11 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. will feature the stunning photographs of Rick Dawson of Bassett. Dawson has been capturing the world’s beauty since 1978 with his camera and many of those years he has been a freelance photographer for the Bulletin.

Don’t miss this exhibit! To attend the opening, you are asked to RSVP Piedmont Arts at frontdesk@piedmontarts.org.

Chuckle

A chemist walks into a pharmacy and says, “Do you have acetylsalicylic acid, please?”

“You mean aspirin?” wonders the pharmacist.

“Ah yeah, aspirin,” said the chemist. “I can never remember that word.”

Quote of the day

Argue for you limitations, and sure enough they’re yours. — Richard Bach

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Norway is the Scandinavian country that awards the Nobel Peace prize. The award is administered by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is made up of five people elected by the Parliament of Norway. The Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, and literature are awarded in Stockholm, Sweden.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What name is given to the indentation between a person’s nose and upper lip?