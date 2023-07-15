TODAY’S WORD is ahu. Example: The ahu stood at the center of the stone-lined clearing overlooking the shoreline.

THURSDAY’S WORD was emoticon, a digital icon or a sequence of keyboard symbols that serves to represent a facial expression, as :-) for a smiling face. Example: The colon and left parenthesis momentarily formed a frowning emoticon before AutoCorrect replaced the symbol with a yellow face emoji.

Canoeing with ghosts

Here’s an event you don’t see happening everyday.

Tonight, from 8-10 p.m., the Fairy Stone State Park folks are going to be leading a paddling expedition under the darkening sky to visit the ghosts that haunt the lost town of Fayerdale. You’ll heard the ghost stories that tell the tragic tales of the demise of the town and its people.

Registration is required and must be made in person at Fairy Stone Mercantile prior to the event, and the Mercantile closes at 6 p.m.

The cost is $15 per canoe rental, or $5 to bring your own boat. Life jackets are required and children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 276-930-2424 for more information and if you can’t make this one, they plan to do it again on July 29.

Prices Minute Market

Remember the old Prices Minute Market on Bridge Street in Martinsville? It’s been closed for years, but the Stroller remembers getting a BLT there in the morning, or a couple of hotdogs for lunch.

Prices was a local convenience store with most everything anyone needed, except for gas. If you were on empty or needed to fill up, Buck’s Fuels was just across the street.

The old building appeared to be falling in disrepair lately, but as the Stroller was strolling by the other day, we noticed El Palmar Mexican Grill, a local mexican food truck, has a sign in the window that says “coming soon!”

Demian

My story isn’t pleasant, it’s not sweet and harmonious like the invented stories; it tastes of folly and bewilderment, of madness and dream, like the life of all people who no longer want to lie to themselves.

(From the book Demian: The story of Emil Sinclair’s Youth, by Nobel Prize winner Hermann Hesse, considered to be a masterpiece of youthful rebellion and a Penguin Classic; a global bookshelf of best works.

Chuckle

Why don’t scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything.

Quote of the day

“I’m not in the White House. Tried for that job. I didn’t get it. So all I can do from where I am is to say, ‘All right, how do we get things done from here?’” — Mitt Romney

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The number represented by “L” in Roman numerals is 50. The Roman numeral system uses only seven symbols: I,V,X,L,C,D, and M. I represents the number 1, V represents 5, X is 10, L is 50, C is 100, D is 500, and M is 1,000.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Heroin is the brand name of morphine once marketed by which pharmaceutical company?