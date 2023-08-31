TODAY’S WORD is borak. Example: The comedian’s stand-up routine was filled with witty banter and clever borak that poked fun at societal norms.

TUESDAY’S WORD was obstreperous, meaning noisy, clamorous, or boisterous. Example: The obstreperous crowd at the concert drowned out the performer’s voice.

Legal lies

Did you know that law enforcement has a legal license to lie? Although the Stroller has never been in law enforcement, we have family who are and friends who are lawyers and both confirm that police officers are allowed to lie — and often do.

Obviously undercover officers lie about their real occupation while undercover, but if you’re brought in for questioning, trickery is an interrogation tactic that is mastered by the best investigators. Among the typical lies employed by law enforcement to gain a confession include: insinuating a conversation is “off the record,” when it is not, telling suspects their DNA has been recovered when it hasn’t, and claiming eyewitnesses have been secured when there are none.

This is the primary reason a lawyer will advise a client not to say anything without counsel present.

Education

Now that the school year is in full swing, the Stroller once again hearkens back to the words of the German-born theoretical physicist, public intellectual and humanitarian, Albert Einstein, who once said “Never regard your study as a duty, but as the enviable opportunity to learn the liberating beauty of the intellect for your own personal joy and for the profit of the community to which your later work will belong.”

Caves

Local historian Desmond Kendrick noted there has been a lot of interest in the caves of the area recently. He tells the Stroller from 1924-33 there was a business of mica mining in the area. Mica possesses properties that were frequently used in electrical appliances. Kendrick tells us the mica in this area was most often mined from shallow pits and H.C. Field was the local manager of the operation for Mica Operating Co. out of Atlanta, Georgia.

The mined mica from this area was shipped by railroad to New Jersey, Illinois, and various other places to be used in control and heating devices, neon lights, and other lighting equipment.

Chuckle

I was in the park wondering why this frisbee kept getting bigger ... and then it hit me.

Evening news is where they begin with “Good evening,” and then proceed to tell you why it isn’t.

Quote of the day

Beauty comes in all ages, colors, shapes, and forms. God never makes junk. — Kathy Ireland

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Cabernet Sauvignon is known as the “King of Grapes”. It is the world’s most planted red grape variety. It is the backbone of most Bordeaux blends and is a primary component in many of the world’s finest blended wines.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which planet is the hottest in our Solar System?