TODAY’S WORD is quetzal. Example: The quetzal, with its vibrant golden-green and scarlet plumage, soared gracefully through the rainforest canopy.

THURSDAY’S WORD was circumlocution, meaning a roundabout or indirect way of speaking. Example: Instead of answering the simple question with a yes or no, he resorted to circumlocution, confusing everyone in the room.

Martinsville Speedway

Adam Lyon recently passed through Martinsville and decided to take in the Martinsville Speedway noting that it had been a long time since he’d seen the racetrack. “It’s very intimate,” Lyon said. “Seems a lot smaller than I remember, which I guess is a big part of the charm.

Others chimed in:

“Been to many races there and downed a bunch of their famous hot dogs with mustard, chili, onions, and slaw. Always ordered two or three at a time,” said George Bell. “I still enjoy a hot dog that way from time to time.”

It was “1993. Alan Kulwicki and Davey Allison’s cars were on the pole, which was kinda spooky since both had recently passed away,” said Jason Smith. “Ernie Irvan was driving Davey Allison’s car and ended up winning. I’m on the ESPN highlights as he crossed the finish line. I was up against the fence wearing a white shirt.”

Said Billy Haley: “Been attending races there since 1969. I live five minutes away from the Speedway.”

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said last week he has heard from Speedway campers about it being too dark and new lighting has been installed.

Henry County Fair

The Henry County Fair is next week from Sept. 20-23. The fair opens on Wednesday with the Midway, presented by Goergia-Pacific; Pompeyo Family Amazing Dog Show, presented by Southwest Virginia Gas; Space Adventure Show, presented by The Phillips Group; Carrie Brockwell on the Bassett Furniture Stage; Animal Exhibits, presented by Hooker Furniture; Competitive Agricultural Exhibits, presented by Bryant Radio Supply; and Miss Henry County Fair, presented by Jones and DeShon Orthodontics.

On suffering

At the last desperate moment, when one can suffer no more, something happens which is the nature of a miracle. The great wound which was draining the blood of life closes up, the organism blossoms like a rose. One is free at last ... with a yearning for ever more freedom, ever more bliss. The tree of life is kept alive not by tears but by the knowledge that freedom is real and everlasting. (From the Books: Plexus, by Henry Miller)

Chuckle

My boss told me to have a good day ... so I went home.

I know a lot of jokes about unemployed people but none of them work.

Quote of the day

Love yourself. It is important to stay positive because beauty comes from the inside out. — Jenn Proske

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Coca Cola, created in 1886, was first advertised as “delicious and refreshing”.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Orthoepy is the study of what?