TODAY’S WORD is grandiloquent. Example: His grandiloquent speeches may impress some, but they simply bore me.

THURSDAY’S WORD was crapulous, meaning given to or characterized by gross excess in drinking or eating.

Mattress tags

You may have noticed that the Stroller has been exploring the subject of things that many people think are illegal, but actually aren’t. Today we will conclude the subject with perhaps the most common one of them all.

For ages, the tags of mattresses gave the appearance that the mattress owner might be the subject of a federal arrest if he or she decided to remove it. “Do not remove by penalty of law,” the warning used to read. Now it says “Do not remove by penalty of law except by the consumer.”

The Stroller has learned that the warning was never meant for the customer, but for the manufacturer. Some not-so-reputable mattress makes claimed high-quality cotton was used when it wasn’t, so the government began requiring the ingredients to be listed on the mattress.

The unscrupulous sellers complied, but many would rip the tags off before the beds made it to the showroom. Once government officials found out, a law was created prohibiting the manufacturer from removing the tag.

Wine, food and music

Tomorrow, the lovely Marie Anderson will perform live at Hamlet Vineyards, 405 Riverside Drive in Bassett. Regulars know Sunday’s are special at Hamlet Vineyards with great wine, great food, and great music. Marie is fun, takes requests, and never does the same show twice. Gates open at 1 p.m. and music starts at 2 p.m.

Bike ride

Mountain Laurel Trails at 361 Mountain Laurel Trail in Ridgeway offers a group ride every Sunday afternoon beginning at 2 p.m. So if you’re looking for a fun, outdoor activity this weekend, look no further.

Trails at Mountain Laurel are specifically designed to appeal to all skill levels with a four-mile Central Loop and a new 10-mile single-track trail that’s almost complete.

Many of the trails that branch off of the Central Loop border creeks, while others meander through the woods or the ridge-tops.

So get your bike out, shake the dust off, check the tires, and head out to Mountain Laurel!

Chuckle

At first I didn’t like my beard, but I’ll have to admit, it’s starting to grow on me.

When the investigator brought in a turkey to the police station the police chief demanded an explanation. The investigator told the chief that he suspected fowl play.

Quote of the day

For every minute you remain angry, you give up sixty seconds of peace of mind. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Louvre Museum is located in Paris, France. It’s a national art museum and historic monument. The museum is located on the Right Bank of the Seine in the city’s first arrondissement.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the best-selling mobile phone of all time?