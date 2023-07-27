TODAY’S WORD is amorphous. Example: The amorphous cloud of happiness lingered above us, spreading a joyous mood throughout the room.

TUESDAY’S WORD was ennui, meaning a feeling of utter weariness and discontent resulting from satiety or lack of interest; boredom. Example: The meeting was so dull and tedious that even the most interesting topic couldn’t prevent the onset of ennui among the attendees.

McMurtry

The Stroller noticed the other day that James McMurtry is going to be performing at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Sept. 10.

McMurtry is one of the Stroller’s favorite American rock and folk rock singer-songwriters. He’s an accomplished guitarist, bandleader and an occasional actor. He usually performs with his bandmates Daren Hess, Cornbread and Tim Holt.

McMurtry has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Music Film and the Country Music Association Award for Vocal Event of the Year.

His father, Larry McMurtry, gave him his first guitar at age seven.

In case you didn’t know, McMurtry’s father was the famous novelist and screenwriter whose works included “Hud” starring Paul Newman and Patricia Neal; “Terms of Endearment,” which won five Academy Awards, including best picture; and “Lonesome Dove,” which because a popular television miniseries starring Tommy Lee Jones and Robert Duvall.

McMurtry is on a national tour. He will be winding his way up the east coast with shows in Boone and Charlotte, North Carolina, Rocky Mount and then shows in Northern Virginia.

Fender’s

Fender’s in Collinsville is reputed to be among the best places to get a burger in the area.

“Went to Fender’s in Collinsville for dinner,” said Lyndi Gehman. “Had a great experience and great food. The waitress we had was lovely and now I am at home and must loosen my belt loops.”

Prediction

“We shall be able to communicate with one another instantly, irrespective of distance. Not only this, but ... we shall see and hear one another as perfectly as though we were face to face ... a man will be able to carry one in his pocket.” — Nikola Tesla in a Jan. 30, 1926, interview with Collier’s Magazine.

Little known fact

In May 1987, an estimated 800,000 people flocked onto the Golden Gate Bridge for its 50th anniversary. The weight of this huge crowd caused the bridge to sag 7 feet.

Chuckle

What kind of exercise to lazy people do? Diddly-squats.

What’s a private investigator’s favorite shoe? Sneak-ers.

Quote of the day

“All cruelty springs from weakness.” — Seneca

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Deciduous trees shed their leaves annually. This allows them to conserve energy and survive the dry and cold seasons. The trees shut down the water and nutrients to the leaves allowing the trees to remain bare until they grow new leaves in the spring.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What did John Hancock sign in 1776?