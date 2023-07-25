TODAY’S WORD is ennui. Example: The meeting was so dull and tedious that even the most interesting topic couldn’t prevent the onset of ennui among the attendees.

SATURDAY’S WORD was gourmand, meaning a person who is fond of good eating. Example: My friend is a true gourmand; he never misses an opportunity to try out new restaurants and cuisines.

Movies in the Park

The Jack Dalton Park at 130 Jack Dalton Road in Collinsville has been hosting monthly movie nights and if you’ve missed out, there’s still one more left this summer.

On Aug. 18, the movie “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” will be shown free of charge with drinks, candy and snacks available for purchase.

Make plans now with music and games starting at 7:30 p.m. and showtime begins at 8:55 p.m. And don’t forget to bring a blanket or lawn chair!

Stroller’s Police Blotter

The Stroller was listening to the scanner on Friday when a report of a senior citizen driving his brand new Corvette convertible came over the radio.

“He’s flying down 220 with what little gray hair he has left blowing in the wind,” said the dispatcher.

A state trooper responded with lights flashing and siren blaring. Speeds reached 100 mph, then 110 and finally 120 when suddenly, the older gentleman pulled over and waited for the trooper.

“Sir, my shift ends in 30 minutes,” said the trooper. “Today is Friday. If you can give me a reason for speeding that I’ve never heard before, I’ll let you go.”

The old gentleman thought for a moment and then said, “Years ago my wife ran off with a state trooper. I thought you were bringing her back.”

The trooper tipped his hat to the old man, told him to have a good day and sent him on his way.

Dance classes

Spencer Penn Centre is gearing up for dance classes in ballet, jazz and tap starting in September for anyone three year old and older.

The classes will be taught by Deana DeHart, the longtime choreographer and director of shows at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg. Dehart has been the dance instructor for this event at Spencer Penn for the past 13 years. The atmosphere is said to be “fun and the learning is disciplined.”

The first registration for classes will be tomorrow from 5-7 p.m. with a second registration on Aug. 3 and a final registration on Aug. 9 during the same time period.

Put your dance shoes on and shake a leg!

Congrats

Retiring City Manager Leon Towarnicki will be treated to a retirement reception at City Hall this afternoon. The Stroller thanks Leon for his 41 years of service!

Chuckle

Did you hear about the soap-stealing robber? He decided to come clean.

I used to be afraid of painting, but eventually I brushed it off.

Quote of the day

“Don’t count the days. Make the days count.” — Muhammad Ali

SATURDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Carrots are used in a dish that is described as “a la Crecy”.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What do deciduous trees do?