TODAY’S WORD is pawky. Example: With a pawky smile, she managed to outwit her opponents in the game of chess.

THURSDAY’S WORD was borak, meaning ridicule. Example: The comedian’s stand-up routine was filled with witty banter and clever borak that poked fun at societal norms.

Movies

If you’re in the mood for something with a classic flair from the 70s, the Stroller recommends “Emperor of the North” (1973). “I played a railroad conductor named Shack, the most evil, sadistic scoundrel who ever existed,” wrote Ernest Borgnine about his performance.

According to his 2008 autobiography, Borgnine also considered this to be one of his favorites to make and one of his favorites to watch. The cast includes Lee Marvin, Keith Carradine, Simon Oakland, Charlie Tyner and Elisah Cook Jr. The film was originally known as “Emperor of the North Pole,” but there was too much fear no one would know what that meant.

The Stroller found this movie can be watched on FuboTV, DIRECTV and Spectrum TV.

On sports

Bob Hope had sports figured out years ago when he said: “If you watch a game, it’s fun. If you play it, it’s recreation. If you work at it, it’s golf.”

Little known facts

Australia is wider than the moon, headphones can increase the bacteria in your ears, The national animal of Scotland is the unicorn, avocados are not vegetables, you probably eat bugs in your sleep, the Eiffel Tower gets taller in the summer, only four words in the English language end in “dous”, human teeth are the only part of the body that can’t heal themselves, Bert and Ernie’s names came from a Christmas movie, Switzerland prohibits the ownership of just one guinea pig, and tigers have striped skin.

There’s more: a shrimp’s heart is in its head, an 11-year-old invented ice pops, we are more creative in the shower, sloths can hold their breath longer than dolphins, Froot Loops are all the same flavor despite their different colors, the first airplane flight was in 1903, supermarket apples can be a year old, Venus is the only planet that spins clockwise, people used to say “prunes” when taking pictures.

McDonald’s serves spaghetti in the Philippines. It comes with a side of “McDo” fried chicken.

Chuckle

My dog is a genius ... I asked him what is two minus two and he said nothing.

I don’t want to brag, but I finished a puzzle in under a week and it said on the box “2-4 years.”

Quote of the day

One day you will realize that material things mean nothing. All that matters is the well being of the people in your life. — Leon Brown

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Cabernet Sauvignon is known as the “King of Grapes”. It is the world’s most planted red grape variety. It is the backbone of most Bordeaux blends and is a primary component in many of the world’s finest blended wines.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which planet is the hottest in our Solar System?