TODAY’S WORD is circumlocution. Example: Instead of answering the simple question with a yes or no, he resorted to circumlocution, confusing everyone in the room.

TUESDAY’S WORD was sartorial, meaning of or relating to clothing or style of manner of dress. Example: Her sartorial choices were always impeccable, as she effortlessly combined different fabrics and colors to create stunning outfits.

“Ms Judie”

Local historian Desmond Kendrick tells the Stroller that Judith Parks America Hill, “Ms Judie” was born in 1842 and died in 1928. She was from the Rangeley community of Henry County, never married, and taught school for more than 50 years in a one-room schoolhouse.

Because of her love for history, she tackled the challenge from her former students to compile a history of Henry County by traveling on horseback and mail correspondence.

Ms. Judie published her work in 1925 and was printed by the Bulletin and Printing Company and published right here in the Martinsville Bulletin, partly funded by her first cousin, John David Bassett Sr.

She died in 1928, not knowing the major contribution she made for the area. This was the first compiled history for Henry County.

Said Kendrick: “She has always been an influence on me in my love and preservation of history.”

Rain

From the rain we received in Martinsville on Saturday night comes the eloquent words of Mary Rives Brown: “Rain gives a stillness and peace to the atmosphere here right now. No thunder or lightning, just peace and the thirst of our little piece of the world quenched for a bit.

Coin collection

Andrew Doss recently recollected Gary Collins’ early interest in money. In 1970, Collins was photographed with his Buffalo Nickel collection after he won a meritorious award at the Martinsville-Henry County Coin Show. He was a student at Mary Hunter Elementary School. Collins can now be found at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. in uptown Martinsville where he serves as a financial professional advisor. He is also at board member at P&HCC.

Words of wisdom

On Nov. 8, 1838, Ralph Waldo Emerson acknowledged that he was vulnerable to self-condemnation when someone disagreed with him when he said: “Let me never fall into the vulgar mistake of dreaming that I am persecuted whenever I am contradicted.”

Chuckle

Three years ago my doctor told me I was going deaf. I haven’t heard from him since.

The other day, my wife asked me to pass her the lipstick but I accidentally passed her a glue stick.

She still isn’t talking to me.

Quote of the day

The only way to get the best of an argument is to avoid it. — Dale Carnegie

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Before 1867, Alaska was known as Russian-America. The United States purchased the rights to Alaska for $7.2 million, or roughly 2 cents per acre.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION:

What drink, created in 1886, was first advertised as “delicious and refreshing”?