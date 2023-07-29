TODAY’S WORD is beguile. Example: The magician’s ability to beguile the audience with her illusions was impressive.

THURSDAY’S WORD was amorphous, meaning the lack of definite form; having no specific shape. Example: The amorphous cloud of happiness lingered above us, spreading a joyous mood throughout the room.

Oppenheimer

The Stroller went to the movies at Movie Town theater in Martinsville last Saturday to see one of the summer’s big headliners “Oppenheimer.”

Regardless of worldwide feelings and plenty of controversy surrounding the theme of the movie, the epic has shattered expectations to become one of director Christopher Nolan’s best-ever opening box office performances — and critics are loving the movie, too, making it one of his most acclaimed and commercially successful releases to date, according to Forbes Magazine.

But there’s another part to the history this movie doesn’t share. In 1947, Levi Strauss was a trustee of the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton University when he offered Oppenheimer the director’s position and seven years later he conspired to deny Oppenheimer his security clearance because of alleged communist associations.

Strauss was born in Charleston, West Virginia, in 1896, but he grew up in Richmond. He planned to attend the University of Virginia, but a bout with typhoid and the onset of the recession prevented him attending.

While some historical accounts paint Strauss as an American patriot, the movie does not.

Out-o’-doors

Few men know the real out-o’-doors like Ozark. Not the out’-doors of the featherbed resorts, but the good old mother earth out-o’-doors, with a frying pan, a pack o’ flour, a piece of bacon, and a blanket. The out-o’-doors of the rushing, tumbling stream, the wind-kissed lake waters, the woodland trail and portage, the sweet flower scented swamp-lands, God’s greatest gifts to us, His earth children. — Dixie Carroll in the forward to “Jist Huntin” by Ozark Ripley, 1921.

Smith River fish

The Stroller received a question the other day asking what fish could one catch in the Smith River. Our experience is mostly brown trout, sometimes rainbow trout, and occasionally smallmouth bass and sunfish.

Chuckle

I don’t like shopping centers. Once you’ve seen one, you’ve seen the mall.

A bossy man walked into a bar, then ordered everyone a round.

Quote of the day

“Well done is better than well said.” — Benjamin Franklin

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: John Hancock signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776. This founding document of the United States was approved by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776 and announced the separation of the 13 North American British colonies from Great Britain. At the bottom are the signatures of John Hancock and other founding fathers.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What does an anemometer measure?