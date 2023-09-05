TODAY’S WORD is morass. Example: After years of mismanagement, the company found itself in a financial morass, struggling to pay its debts and keep its doors open.

SATURDAY’S WORD was pawky, meaning cunning; sly. Example: With a pawky smile, she managed to outwit her opponents in the game of chess.

Leave the praying mantis

Back in the 1950s, someone started an untrue rumor that the praying mantis was endangered. Some notions, like this one, stick in the public mind, but this one remained around for decades.

Though some species in other countries qualify to be on the endangered list, here in North America, all of them thrive. For this reason there are no state or federal laws that prohibit a person from killing a praying mantis.

Although the Stroller is not the best gardener, we are plenty well aware that it is the praying mantis that feasts on the pests that kill crops. When you kill the praying mantis you are helping to destroy a crucial part of the ecosystem.

Forest school

Saturday, Sept. 23 is National Public Lands Day, and to celebrate, the Dan River Basin Association is having a free Forest School at the Philpott Lake Visitor Center, 1058 Philpott Dam Road in Bassett on the same day from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Learn about our natural resources with exhibits and free giveaways. Free meals will be provided to the first 100 youth and parents.

This day is extra special, because it is also the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 70th anniversary at Philpott Lake.

If you have any questions or need more information, contact Krista Hodges at DRBA: khodges@danriver.org.

If I had a son

“If I had a son, I’d swear to do one thing: I’d tell him the truth,” Hoover wrote. “The advice is surprising coming from a man who spent his adult life avoiding the exposure of uncomfortable truths about himself and the institution he created.”—The biography, “G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century.”

Chuckle

How can you tell it’s a dogwood tree? By the bark.

A large cheese factory exploded in France over the weekend. Reportedly, da brie was found everywhere.

Quote of the day

Run often. Run long. But never outrun your joy of running. — Julie Isphording

SATURDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Even through Mercury is closer to the Sun, Venus is the hottest planet in our solar system. Its thick atmosphere is full of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide, and it has clouds of sulfuric acid. With a surface temperature of 869 degrees, fierce winds, and noxious gases, Venus claims its spot as one of the most inhospitable planets in our solar system.

By the way, the Soviet spacecraft Venera-14 landed on the surface of Venus in 1982 and lasted 52 minutes in 847 degree temperatures before succumbing to the elements.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What nursery rhyme character “kissed the girls and made them cry”?