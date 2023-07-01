TODAY’S WORD is derecho. Example: A long series of derechos and thunderstorms wended their way across the continent from early June through late August.

THURSDAY’S WORD was debouch, meaning to come forth; emerge. Example: Passengers in festive clothing debouched from the crowded subway on their way to the parade.

Online quizzes

The Stroller is sometimes tempted to participate in one or more of those viral social media quizzes. They seem so fun and innocent, asking questions like “what was your first car,” or “what song was number one the year you graduated high school.”

While they may seem like harmless fun, the Better Business Bureau says criminals sometimes use the quizzes to learn about your personal data and by launching a quiz app on your phone, you may be giving the app’s creators permission to pull information from your profile, offering hackers an opening to steal your online identity.

The AARP Fraud Watch Network says we should avoid the quizzes no matter how fun they look, and be suspicious of any personal messages you get from people you do not know.

The Stroller says: “You can’t be too careful.”

Fourth of July

The Stroller enjoys this festive holiday with family and friends and a good barbecue, but this year sausage is 26% more expensive than it was last year, ground beef is up 9% and if you enjoy a cold one, beer is up 3.3%.

Recent research from Total Shape pulled together the current cost of grocery items to find how states compare in costs for a typical 10-person barbecue.

New Jersey is the least expensive ($98.05), followed by West Virginia ($98.83), Alabama ($109.83), Idaho ($110.00) and Virginia ($110.78).

On the other end, the most expensive state was Massachusetts ($188.22), followed by Illinois ($172.19), New York ($171.27), Georgia ($170.86) and California ($160.31).

The most expensive grocery store item for a barbecue in Virginia is the beef. On Thursday, Kroger was selling one pound of 80/20 ground beef chuck for $5.49 and Food Lion had it for $5.29.

Operation Dry Water

Today begins Operation Dry Water weekend and it runs through Monday. This is the nationally recognized weekend dedicated to boating safety.

The warning is the same and it’s simple: boat sober and wear a life jacket.

Most injuries and fatalities on the water can be attributed to the failure of following either one or both of those two rules.

Quote of the day

“The most courageous decision that you can make each day is to be in a good mood.” — Voltaire

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Argentina was the first nation in the Western Hemisphere with a woman as head of state. Isabel Peron served as the country’s vice president and succeeded to the presidency in July 1974 upon the death of her husband.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In many Old West cities, the colorful phrase “Boot Hill” referred to what?