TODAY’S WORD is palsy-walsy. Example: The salesperson’s overly palsy-walsy attitude made the customer feel uncomfortable.

TUESDAY’S WORD was demur, meaning to make objection, especially on the grounds of moral or ethical considerations; take exception. Example: Despite her initial reluctance, she did not demur when asked to participate in the project.

Transportation Safety

The Martinsville Transportation Safety Commission has been around for a long time. In fact, the Stroller served on this commission many years back.

Unfortunately, because of lack of interest, the commission became dormant until a local resident, Michael Sanguedolce, began attending city council meetings over his concerns of big rigs and tractor-trailers using the narrow Starling Avenue as a primary route for passing through town.

He was encouraged to revitalize the commission and take up the matter and other transportation safety issues in the city as well, and that he has.

The group just had its most recent meeting on Monday and Sanguedolce says the public is always welcome to attend the new members are encouraged to apply.

Mayor’s authority

Did you know, in 1917, the mayor of Martinsville had the authority to suspend a driver’s license?

A 102-year-old copy of Martinsville’s Traffic Ordinance approved in 1917 and published in 1921 as automobiles were becoming more common also includes regulations for traveling by horse and bicycle.

Escaping

In some European countries, escaping from prison is not a crime while in America, the same action can add five years to a convict’s sentence.

In Scandinavian countries like Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, even criminals with murder charges enter the “open” prison system, where there are no bars or narrow cells. Prisoners live in rooms that resemble college dorms, complete with their own bathrooms, showers, and flat screen TV.

The law also allows Scandinavian inmates to leave facilities during the day to attend work and visit family. Even in Belgium and Germany there are no laws that punish inmates who escaped from prison.

Chuckle

“I’m sick and tired of you pretending to be some detective ace all the time. I think we should split up,” said the girlfriend.

“Excellent idea,” said the boyfriend. “That way we can cover more ground.”

Quote of the day

On the mountains of truth you can never climb in vain: either you will reach a point higher up today, or you will be training your powers so that you will be able to climb higher tomorrow. — Friedrich Nietzsche

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: During the Kentucky Derby races, the hat parade is a fashion event known as part southern tradition and part spectacle. It is one of the reasons why this horse race is one of the best people-watching events in the world.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Stephen Crane’s “The Red Badge of Courage” is set during which war?