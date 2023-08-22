TODAY’S WORD is vamoose. Example: The sound of thunder approaching made the campers quickly pack up their belongings and vamoose before the storm hit.

SATURDAY’S WORD was plaudit, meaning an enthusiastic expression of approval. Example: The novel received numerous plaudits from critics, praising the author’s unique writing style.

School supplies

Financial topics such as inflation, budgeting and saving are weighing heavily on most adults and affecting their finances, but parents are getting hit especially hard and many kids struggle to understand why their parents can’t splurge for the boujee shoes they’ve been asking for or the name brand school supplies their friends may have. Inflation is affecting everything around us and back-to-school supplies are not immune. In Virginia, elementary to high school-aged families can expect to pay about $25 more for supplies this year than last year, with an average spending of almost $900, according to a 2023 Back-To-School Survey by the National Retail Federation.

Left turn on red

Most people are familiar with the practice of turning right at a red light when the intersection is free of oncoming traffic, but did you know that turning left at a red light is also sometimes legal?

In Virginia, it’s legal to make a left turn at a red light, as long as you are on a one-way street and you are turning onto another one-way street.

The Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles adds before turning, you must come to a complete stop, look both ways, and yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and other traffic.

In uptown Martinsville, the intersections of East Main Street at Walnut Street and Walnut Street at Church Street East both qualify as places where you may legally turn left on red.

Via Flaminia

A perfectly preserved section of the Via Flaminia Roman road was recently discovered at a depth of just under 3 feet while a new water pipeline was being installed in Riano.

The Via Flaminia, or Flaminian Way, was an ancient Roman road leading from Rome over the Apennine Mountains to Ariminum on the coast of the Adriatic Sea.

Due to the ruggedness of the mountains, the Flaminian Way was the preferred route for travel to and from Rome in the region at the time.

Chuckle

I was going to cook alligator for dinner, but realized I only had a crockpot.

What did the dirt say to the rain? If you keep this up, my name will be mud!

Quote of the day

For every failure, there’s an alternative course of action. You just have to find it. When you come to a roadblock, take a detour.” — Mary Kay Ash

SATURDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A “waltz-length” dress stops at the calf. Also called the “ballet veil,” it is designed to fall mid-calf, or about 60 inches. Between knee and floor length, this style is as long as a veil can get without actually touching the floor.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What does MRI stand for?