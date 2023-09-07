TODAY’S WORD is crapulous. Example: After a night of crapulous indulgence at the party, he woke up with a queasy stomach.

TUESDAY’S WORD was morass, meaning any confusing or troublesome situation, especially one from which it is difficult to free oneself.

Denying service

There’s been a lot of news in recent years about private businesses’ right to deny service, but according to the law, the right extends to more people than you might think.

Federal laws state that businesses can not refuse customers based on religious beliefs, sex, race, disability, veteran status, national origin, or citizenship status. New York and California have added sexual orientation to this list, but other states, including Virginia, do not protect the LGBTQ+ community with anti-discrimination laws.

If it’s not prohibited by law, then a private business can legally deny service for any reason.

Because discrimination is hard to prove in court, owners often cite reasons like dress codes, guest lists, and disorderly conduct as reasons for refusing service. More common reasons are not wearing shoes or a shirt, citing health and safety concerns.

UFOs

Social media lit up with reports of local sightings of a UFO. All of them the Stroller read described the Starlink satellite train that was indeed visible on Friday and Saturday nights this past weekend.

A vast fleed of Starlink satellites orbits Earth, providing internet coverage on a global scale and on a clear night, you may be able to catch a glimpse of a few satellites in the mega constellation as they crawl across the sky, according to space.com.

They were visible this morning at 5:46 a.m. and will be again tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. Look from northwest to southeast to catch a glimpse.

Strength

The strength I’m looking for isn’t the type where you win or lose. I’m not after a wall that’ll repel power coming from outside. What I want is the kind of strength to be able to absorb that kind of power, to stand up to it. The strength to quietly endure things — unfairness, misfortunes, sadness, mistakes, misunderstandings. (Haruki Murakami from the Book: Kafka on the Shore, a National Bestseller from the New York Times bestselling author.)

Chuckle

Which is faster? Hot or cold? Hot. You can easily catch a cold.

What building in New York has the most stories? The public library!

Quote of the day

Difficulties are meant to rouse, not discourage. The human spirit is to grow strong by conflict. — William Ellery Channing

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The nursery rhyme character Georgie Porgie is known for kissing the girls and making them cry. The rhyme goes, “Georgie Porgie, pudding and pie, Kissed the girls and made them cry, When the girls came out to play, Georgie Porgie ran away”.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Louvre is located in which European city?