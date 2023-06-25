TODAY’S WORD is bremsstrahlung. Example: The electron hovered around the atomic nucleus, releasing bremsstrahlung as it lost some speed.

FRIDAY’S WORD was craic, meaning fun and entertainment, especially good conversation and company. Example: The recent graduates smiled sadly as they agreed that they would miss the craic.

Snakebit

The local health department’s latest newsletter says around 7,000 to 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes in the United States each year and about five of those individuals die from their injuries. Prompt medical care is credited with keeping the number of snakebite fatalities low. So if you find yourself involved in such an emergency, be sure to get help immediately.

Waterways

Also, when traveling don’t forget to check with the local health agency about water quality notices and impaired waterways. Virginia is part of a six-state region that have several bodies of water that exceed the “total maximum daily load” standards set forth in the Clean Water Act.

Sounds of noise

Did you know that the World Health Organization says noise above 53 decibels (dB) is associated with adverse health effects? The sound underneath road overpasses can measure 73 dB, a passing train reaches 117 dB and an airplane swooping over is around 94 dB. One study found that the risk of cardiovascular disease begins at 35 dB and increases by 2.9% for every 10 dB increase.

Drugs and suicides

In the U.S. there were 109,000 lives claimed due to drug overdoses during the 12-month period ending in January. The CDC says that’s an increase of 0.7% over the previous year.

The suicide rate for Americans between 10 and 24 years old climbed to its highest point in more than 20 years during the pandemic, according to new data from the CDC.

Legal training for the law

A retired Martinsville police officer is now teaching legal courses to law enforcement agencies in the region.

“I recently polled over 80 officers to determine how much legal training they had received since going through basic police academy, and sadly less than 1% had any legal training since basic school,” he told the Stroller. “This isn’t because the departments don’t want them to have more training, but because so few people teach advanced legal courses.”

He said if any department would like to schedule a date for a training session, email him at conlawtraining@gmail.com.

Bossman

J.R.R. Tolkien said the most improper job of any man, even saints, is bossing other men. Not one in a million is fit for it, and least of all those who seek the opportunity.

Quote of the day

“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” — Aristotle

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It takes 12 bees their entire lifetime to make just one teaspoon of honey.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How was the Greek city of Troy penetrated?