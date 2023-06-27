TODAY’S WORD is enisle. Example: When the dam burst, the torrent of water filled the valley, enisling the highest points of land therein.

SUNDAY’S WORD was bremsstrahlung, meaning radiation emitted by a charged particle when accelerating. Example: The electron hovered around the atomic nucleus, releasing bremsstrahlung as it lost some speed.

Wall Street Alley

If you’ve been uptown, you’ve no doubt noticed one of the pet projects of the Uptown Partnership; the alleyway between Walnut and Wall Streets called “Wall Street Alley.” On Saturday, the Stroller was strolling along uptown and noticed the Partnership’s Design Committee had installed new self-watering planters and a mix of colorful plants and flowers, bringing the project closer to completion. The Partnership is still soliciting new people to join one of their committees. The office is located at 42 Franklin St. and the phone number is 276-212-2060. Email them at info@uptownpartnership.com.

Before McDonald’s

The first McDonald’s restaurant was opened in 1948 in San Bernardino, California, but did you know by the time that first McDonald’s opened, there were already more than 100 Dairy Queens?

In 1938 in Moline, Illinois, John Fremont McCullough and his son Alex developed a way to make soft-serve ice cream, so they convinced a friend to offer the product at his ice cream store in Kankakee, Illinois, and it was a big hit with the customers. The McCulloughs discovered a freezer invented by Harry Oltz of Hammond, Indiana that dispensed the delicious ice cream and they were in business.

The first Dairy Queen opened in Joliet, Illinois, on June 22, 1940, and by 1947 they had more than 100 franchised locations. Three years later, they had over 1,000. Today there are more than 6,000 Dairy Queen locations in 27 countries.

The Stroller remembers going to get soft-serve ice cream back in the ’60s at what is now the Wrap, Pack and Mail Store on Memorial Boulevard, but we don’t remember for sure if it was a Dairy Queen or not. Sadly, there are no Dairy Queens in Martinsville or Henry County today. According to the company’s website, the closest one to us is in Ferrum, about 17 miles away.

Red Rock Cola

First bottled here near Bassett Forks and then on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, this delicious soft drink had quite the following back before World War II.

Quote of the day

“There are people who make no mistakes because they never wish to do anything worth doing.” — Goethe

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Greek city of Troy was penetrated with a wooden horse. The Greek army got inside the city through trickery. Planned by Odysseus, the Greeks built a giant wooden horse that they masqueraded as a gift for the Trojans, but soldiers were stored inside.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean?